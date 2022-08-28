Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ochre House Theater to Present World Premiere of ST. ELLA

The production will run from September 7 to September 24.

Register for Dallas News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 28, 2022  
Ochre House Theater to Present World Premiere of ST. ELLA

Ochre House Theater will open its 2022-23 season with a new and biting comedy, ST. ELLA, written and directed by Artistic Director Matthew Posey. The production will run at The Ochre House Theater, 825 Exposition Ave, Dallas, TX 75226, from September 7 to September 24, 2022. There is a "Donate-What-You-Can" night on Monday, September 12.

ST. ELLA takes a satirical look at the iconic women found in 20th-century plays and explores their roles as oppressed women and the brutish men who ruled over them. This dark comedy is filled with song, dance, new vaudevillian techniques, and exposes the woman's "world that is dying within her". As Nina Mikhailovna Zarechnaya aptly states in THE SEAGULL, "By chance a man comes along, sees, and with nothing better to do, destroys..."

Covid vaccines and/or Covid testing are recommended. Temperature taken
and masks required for all who attend. Seating is limited.

The production will run at The Ochre House Theater, 825 Exposition Ave, Dallas, TX 75226, from September 7 to September 24, 2022. There is a "Donate-What-You-Can" night on Monday, September 12.

For tickets, visit: www.ochrehousetheater.org. Prices are $17 Wed/Thurs-$20Fri/Sat-Senior/Student-$15. Cash or Credit at the Door.


Written & Directed By:

Matthew Posey

Ochre House Staff:

Matthew Posey - Artistic Director
Carla Parker - Managing Director
Kevin Grammer - Operation Manager
Justin Locklear - Artist-In-Residence

Cast:

Carla Parker - GAIA
Quinn Coffman - ELLA DUPEKSKI
Monét Lerner - BLANCHE DERRIERE
Cassie Bann - NINA BLAVATSKI
Shahada Crane - MASHA DOOMSKI
Brad Hennigan - THEO DUPEKSKI
Omar Padilla - MIGUEL BOLAS GRANDES
Cameron McCloud - TRIPP LOVE
Chris Sykes - BORIS ANAPHYLACTIKOV
Musicians:
Kate Fisher (Keyboard) - LIGHTNING WOMAN
Gregg Prickett (Guitar) - TOMMY TWO WOLVES


Liz Carr - Stage Management
Lauren Hearn - Assistant Stage Manager
Justin Locklear - Composer/ Music Director
Trey Pendergrass - Asst. Music Director
Matthew Posey - Set Design
Isaac Davies - Scenic Art
Company - Set & Props Construction
Samantha Rodriguez Corgan - Costume Design
Kevin Grammer - Light Design
Jeremy Word - Poster





More Hot Stories For You


North American Screening Dates Announced for Yeston/Kopit PHANTOM Featuring KyuhyunNorth American Screening Dates Announced for Yeston/Kopit PHANTOM Featuring Kyuhyun
August 27, 2022

Cities, venues, and release dates for the North American cinema presentation of the South Korean production of Maury Yeston and Arthur Kopit's 'Phantom' have been announced by its U.S. distributor The Art Seen.
World Premiere of C.S. LEWIS ON STAGE: FURTHER UP & FURTHER IN to be Presented at the Eisemann Center in OctoberWorld Premiere of C.S. LEWIS ON STAGE: FURTHER UP & FURTHER IN to be Presented at the Eisemann Center in October
August 25, 2022

From Fellowship for Performing Arts, the producers of The Screwtape Letters, and starring award-winning actor Max McLean, comes the world premiere of a dazzling, new theatrical experience that will take you Further Up & Further In the wit and wisdom of C.S. Lewis.
Artisan Children's Theater to Hold Auditions For THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVERArtisan Children's Theater to Hold Auditions For THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER
August 25, 2022

Artisan Children's Theater will hold auditions for The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, a play by Barbara Robinson, directed by Trevin McLaughlin.
NTPA Promotes Bethany Bourland to NTPA Collegiate Pursuits Artistic DirectorNTPA Promotes Bethany Bourland to NTPA Collegiate Pursuits Artistic Director
August 25, 2022

North Texas Performing Arts has announced the promotion of Bethany Bourland to the role of NTPA Collegiate Pursuits Artistic Director.
Texas Ballet Theater Presents World Premiere CIRQUE DU BALLETTexas Ballet Theater Presents World Premiere CIRQUE DU BALLET
August 24, 2022

Texas Ballet Theater (TBT) will begin its 2022-2023 season with Cirque du Ballet, a brand-new production from Ben Stevenson, O.B.E., September 16-18 at Winspear Opera House in Dallas and September 30 – October 2 at Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth.