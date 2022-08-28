Ochre House Theater to Present World Premiere of ST. ELLA

Ochre House Theater will open its 2022-23 season with a new and biting comedy, ST. ELLA, written and directed by Artistic Director Matthew Posey. The production will run at The Ochre House Theater, 825 Exposition Ave, Dallas, TX 75226, from September 7 to September 24, 2022. There is a "Donate-What-You-Can" night on Monday, September 12.

ST. ELLA takes a satirical look at the iconic women found in 20th-century plays and explores their roles as oppressed women and the brutish men who ruled over them. This dark comedy is filled with song, dance, new vaudevillian techniques, and exposes the woman's "world that is dying within her". As Nina Mikhailovna Zarechnaya aptly states in THE SEAGULL, "By chance a man comes along, sees, and with nothing better to do, destroys..."



Covid vaccines and/or Covid testing are recommended. Temperature taken

and masks required for all who attend. Seating is limited.



For tickets, visit: www.ochrehousetheater.org. Prices are $17 Wed/Thurs-$20Fri/Sat-Senior/Student-$15. Cash or Credit at the Door.



Written & Directed By:

Matthew Posey

Ochre House Staff:

Matthew Posey - Artistic Director

Carla Parker - Managing Director

Kevin Grammer - Operation Manager

Justin Locklear - Artist-In-Residence

Cast:

Carla Parker - GAIA

Quinn Coffman - ELLA DUPEKSKI

Monét Lerner - BLANCHE DERRIERE

Cassie Bann - NINA BLAVATSKI

Shahada Crane - MASHA DOOMSKI

Brad Hennigan - THEO DUPEKSKI

Omar Padilla - MIGUEL BOLAS GRANDES

Cameron McCloud - TRIPP LOVE

Chris Sykes - BORIS ANAPHYLACTIKOV

Musicians:

Kate Fisher (Keyboard) - LIGHTNING WOMAN

Gregg Prickett (Guitar) - TOMMY TWO WOLVES



Liz Carr - Stage Management

Lauren Hearn - Assistant Stage Manager

Justin Locklear - Composer/ Music Director

Trey Pendergrass - Asst. Music Director

Matthew Posey - Set Design

Isaac Davies - Scenic Art

Company - Set & Props Construction

Samantha Rodriguez Corgan - Costume Design

Kevin Grammer - Light Design

Jeremy Word - Poster