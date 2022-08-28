Ochre House Theater to Present World Premiere of ST. ELLA
The production will run from September 7 to September 24.
Ochre House Theater will open its 2022-23 season with a new and biting comedy, ST. ELLA, written and directed by Artistic Director Matthew Posey. The production will run at The Ochre House Theater, 825 Exposition Ave, Dallas, TX 75226, from September 7 to September 24, 2022. There is a "Donate-What-You-Can" night on Monday, September 12.
ST. ELLA takes a satirical look at the iconic women found in 20th-century plays and explores their roles as oppressed women and the brutish men who ruled over them. This dark comedy is filled with song, dance, new vaudevillian techniques, and exposes the woman's "world that is dying within her". As Nina Mikhailovna Zarechnaya aptly states in THE SEAGULL, "By chance a man comes along, sees, and with nothing better to do, destroys..."
Covid vaccines and/or Covid testing are recommended. Temperature taken
and masks required for all who attend. Seating is limited.
For tickets, visit: www.ochrehousetheater.org. Prices are $17 Wed/Thurs-$20Fri/Sat-Senior/Student-$15. Cash or Credit at the Door.
Written & Directed By:
Matthew Posey
Ochre House Staff:
Matthew Posey - Artistic Director
Carla Parker - Managing Director
Kevin Grammer - Operation Manager
Justin Locklear - Artist-In-Residence
Cast:
Carla Parker - GAIA
Quinn Coffman - ELLA DUPEKSKI
Monét Lerner - BLANCHE DERRIERE
Cassie Bann - NINA BLAVATSKI
Shahada Crane - MASHA DOOMSKI
Brad Hennigan - THEO DUPEKSKI
Omar Padilla - MIGUEL BOLAS GRANDES
Cameron McCloud - TRIPP LOVE
Chris Sykes - BORIS ANAPHYLACTIKOV
Musicians:
Kate Fisher (Keyboard) - LIGHTNING WOMAN
Gregg Prickett (Guitar) - TOMMY TWO WOLVES
Liz Carr - Stage Management
Lauren Hearn - Assistant Stage Manager
Justin Locklear - Composer/ Music Director
Trey Pendergrass - Asst. Music Director
Matthew Posey - Set Design
Isaac Davies - Scenic Art
Company - Set & Props Construction
Samantha Rodriguez Corgan - Costume Design
Kevin Grammer - Light Design
Jeremy Word - Poster