North Texas Premiere Of Documentary Series JOURNEY OF HOPE Begins July 20

The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders will debut its documentary series, "Journey of Hope," Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. on WFAA - TV Channel 8 to showcase the inspiring stories of North Texans and their battles against cancer.

This year 124, 890 Texans will be diagnosed with cancer. The sheer pain and emotional trauma families face when receiving such a diagnosis might be one of the ultimate challenges in life.

"The diagnosis is frightening. Your mind is racing and fear grips your every decision. But replacing that fear with knowledge and truth is life altering," says Barry Russo, CEO of The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders.

Unlike the approach by most other cancer treatment facilities, The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders inspires its patients to remove the fear and face the future with determination, courage and...hope.

"Journey of Hope," created and directed by veteran producers Lindell Singleton and King Hollis, is a timely and important series. "There could not be a more important health issue than cancer to tackle through the power of documentary television. We wanted to explore this complex subject through the lens of real people - providers, caregivers and patients - to gain a new perspective. A perspective that elevates hope and possibility," said Lindell Singleton.

"Journey of Hope" - over the course of five episodes - takes and extraordinary turn and breaks down the daunting nature of cancer into digestible parts. The series is not afraid to 'lean in' to stories of intense, emotional power and bewilderment - like that of a twenty-something with a newly minted medical degree and an appointment at a prestigious hospital, who learns in a routine examination that there is a tumor inside her the size of a volleyball.





