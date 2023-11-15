New Eisemann Edge Project Brings SENSING DEEP SPACE: PANDORA'S CLUSTER to The Eisemann Center

The exhibit will be open to the public from January 7 through February 4, 2024 in the Eisemann Center's Bank of America Hall.

By: Nov. 15, 2023

In a triumph of visionary collaboration, the nonprofit SciArt Exchange unveils an installation that transcends the realms of human capability. Sensing Deep Space: Pandora's Cluster is an installation that was first cast as a dream in the minds of SciArt Exchange's luminary figures: Dr. Jancy McPhee, the Executive Director, and Ari Peralta, Chairman of the Board. United with the nonprofit's associates and partners from the esteemed University of Texas at Dallas, the journey also takes on the creative direction of the audiovisual artist and composer, Benjamin Heim.


Thanks to the generous support from The Eisemann Edge Initiative at Communities Foundation of Texas, the installation will open its doors on January 7, 2024, at the Eisemann Center for Performing Arts located in Richardson, Texas as a free event for all ages.


“I am passionate about supporting innovative ways to promote tech-based arts in the region. SciArt Exchange's new exhibit will provide an opportunity for North Texans to engage in the arts, science, and technology education while learning about space in a unique and profound way,” says Charles Eisemann.

Dr. Jancy McPhee, a visionary in the field of science and art collaboration, has assembled a team of talented artists, scientists, and technicians to bring this installation to life. According to McPhee, through the meticulous curation of the minds at SciArt Exchange and collaborators, Sensing Deep Space: Pandora's Cluster becomes not just an exhibit, but an “embodiment of the celestial symphony,” a symphony orchestrated by none other than Ben Heim. Through his direction, the exhibit merges auditory and visual realms seamlessly.


Drawing inspiration from the extraordinary Pandora's Cluster, a galactic collision of several galaxy clusters located approximately 4 billion light-years away, the installation will incorporate cutting-edge technologies to create a multisensory experience. Astronomers have been studying this region for decades using Hubble, Spitzer, and Chandra telescopes and most recently James Webb Space Telescope. The James Webb Space Telescope and its unprecedented observational capabilities revolutionizes our deep space exploration. It offers humanity a portal into the inaccessible deep space allowing the creation of a spellbinding installation that shatters the boundaries of earthly experience enabling visitors to traverse the untraversable. Pandora's Cluster, a realm too distant and unfathomable for human feet to tread, is now attainable through the exquisite marriage of artistry and science.

"We are incredibly excited to present Sensing Deep Space: Pandora's Cluster to the public," says Dr. Jancy McPhee. "This installation aims to merge the realms of science and art, enabling visitors to appreciate the beauty of the universe and the complexity of its underlying physics.

Sensing Deep Space: Pandora's Cluster will be open to the public from January 7 through February 4, 2024 in the Eisemann Center's Bank of America Hall. It will provide an opportunity for individuals of all ages to be inspired and educated by the vastness and splendor of deep space and the science and technology that enables us to sense it. Admission is free to see the installation, but tickets are required and may be reserved at Click Here or 972.744.4650. Hours are Thu-Sat, from 1:00 pm until 7:00 pm and Sun. 1:00 to 5:00 pm. For more information about the free multisensory installation Sensing Deep Space: Pandora's Cluster, please visit https://www.sciartex.net/sensingdeepspace.html.




Recommended For You