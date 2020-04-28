New Dinner Theater The Vault Delays Opening

New Dinner Theater The Vault Delays Opening

KLTV has reported that the new dinner theater, The Vault, has had to delay opening due to the health crisis.

Business Owner Tonya Slayton planned April openings of "Steel Magnolias" and "Tuesdays with Morrie" but has had to postpone the debut of her new dinner theatre.

The Vault will host concerts, stand up comedy, improv and more!

Monday night at a Mineola City Council eeting, the council will consider a tax abatement for The Vault while the Slayton's planned $125,000 worth of renovations are in the works.

