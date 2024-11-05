MY FAVORITE YEAR to be Presented at At Allen Contemporary Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get ready for a nostalgic, heartwarming, and wildly funny trip back to the Golden Age of live television as Allen Contemporary Theatre presents My Favorite Year. Based on the 1982 film of the same name, this musical comedy captures the energy, humor, and behind-the-scenes chaos of a 1950s variety show.

My Favorite Year tells the story of Benjy Stone, a young and eager writer for a popular TV show. When the show is set to feature his hero, Hollywood matinee idol Alan Swann, Benjy's dream turns into chaos as he is tasked with keeping the unpredictable star in line. Swann's antics, both hilarious and heartbreaking, lead Benjy on a journey of self-discovery, friendship, and the bittersweet realization that heroes are not always what they seem.

With catchy songs, energetic dance numbers, and a story full of laughter and heart, it's the perfect holiday season entertainment! You will fall in love with the charming Benjy Stone (played by Troy Murray) and the legendary Alan Swann (played by Alex Bigus), whose friendship brings both touching and comedic moments to life.

This is a feel-good show perfect for ages 13+ (rated PG-13 for mild language and alcohol use) that you won't want to miss. My Favorite Year is directed by Eddy Herring and Laura Jennings, music direction by Jared Duncan, and choreography by Becca Tischer.

