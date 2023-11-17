MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET Announced At The Firehouse Theatre This Christmas

The Firehouse Theatre invites audiences of all ages to kick off the holiday season with a cherished classic, Miracle on 34th Street. This timeless story celebrates the magic of the holidays, emphasizing the enduring values of faith, kindness, and the joy of childhood. Audiences will be captivated by the heartwarming journey of Kris Kringle, played by Randal McCasland, a man who claims to be the one and only Santa Claus. As he works his holiday magic on those around him, the spirit of the season comes alive in a way that will leave you believing in the magic of Christmas.



When asked about the production, Director Ashley Puckett Gonzales stated, "Miracle on 34th Street has long been one of my favorite holiday movies and it is so much fun to bring it to the stage. This is truly one for the whole family and is a celebration of faith and hope and, of course, Santa! This cast is so full of heart and joy. I feel very lucky to have them on this journey about all the lovely intangibles that make life worth living." McCasland, who has spent years as a professional Santa, is equally excited to make his Firehouse debut as the location holds some sentimental value. Not only was Randal active in the youth group across the street at Webb Chapel UMC, but his uncle, Duane Goff, was a firefighter stationed at Farmers Branch Fire Station #1 — the very location that is housing The Firehouse Theatre today.

Tickets to Miracle on 34th Street, running at The Firehouse Theatre from November 30– December 17, are $36 for adults and $32 for students, seniors, educators, and first responders. Preview (Thursday, November 30) and Saturday matinee performances are $32. Walk-up Rush Tickets are available 30 minutes before Thursday performances and must be purchased in-person at the Box Office. Rush Tickets are $15 plus a $3 convenience fee and are subject to availability. Opening Night of Miracle on 34th Street will be on Friday, December 1. Visit Click Here for more information and to purchase tickets. The Firehouse Theatre is located at 2535 Valley View Lane in Farmers Branch.

Miracle on 34th Street tells the story of single mother, Doris Walker, who doesn't want her six-year-old Susan's head filled with romantic notions. Their neighbor, Fred Gayley, tries to woo Doris by charming Susan and taking her to see Santa Claus at Macy's, where Doris works. Doris is not impressed, but when it turns out that Macy's Santa may, in fact, be the real Kris Kringle, a wave of love spreads across New York City that melts even the most cynical hearts.