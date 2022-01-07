MAYTAG VIRGIN Announced At Theatre 3

Theatre Three kicks-off the new year with the regional premiere of Audrey Cefaly's Maytag Virgin running January 27 - February 20 at Bryant Hall on the Kalita Humphreys Campus. Directed by Whitney Latrice Coulter, this new play is packed with wit, passion, and the weight of moving forward through loss.



"Feeling lonely? We chose this play because it celebrates our need for connection, intimacy and love," says Artistic Director Jeffrey Schmidt. "Many of us self-isolate, thinking we don't deserve love. This is story about breaking down those walls. Ms. Cefaly's writing is modern and classic with southern culture and characters who still believe in the power of a fresh baked pie and the right to love whomever you chose."



Theatre Three's production of Maytag Virgin will be performed at Bryant Hall (Second Thought Theatre). Tickets for all performances are available at the Theatre Three Box Office (214-871-3300 • www.theatre3dallas.com). General Admission tickets will be $37.50 each. Theatre Three will require audience members ages 12 and up to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of their ticketed show date. Masks will be required for all in attendance as required by Actor's Equity Association.



**Box office is closed until January 4, but tickets can be purchased online!



The 59 ½ th Season will continue with Stede Bonnet: A F*cking Pirate Musical by Nicole Neely and Clint Gilbert and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? by Edward Albee. In addition to single tickets, season flex subscriptions are also available.