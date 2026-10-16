MAKING GOD LAUGH Closes Rover Dramawerks' 26th Season
The production stars Vivian Reed, Scott Straus, Aidan Fenton, Andie Pace, and Ken Schwartz under the direction of Glynda Welch.
Rover Dramawerks closes out their 26th Season with Making God Laugh, a dramedy by Sean Grennan. Performances will be at the Cox Playhouse, 1517 H Avenue in Plano, running November 5-22 on Thursday and Friday at 8:00 pm and Saturday at 3:00 pm and 8:00 pm the first and second weekends, and Friday at 8:00 pm, Saturday at 3:00 pm and 8:00 pm, and Sunday at 3:00 pm the third weekend.
Ruthie and Bill (played by Vivian Reed and Scott Straus) have grown children - a priest (Aidan Fenton), an aspiring actress (Andie Pace), and a former football star (Ken Schwartz) – who all return home for Thanksgiving in 1980, where we learn of their plans and dreams as they embark on their adult lives. The empty-nester parents contend with their own changes, too, as old family rituals are trotted out and ancient tensions flare up. As time passes, this typical American family discovers that, despite what we may have in mind, we often arrive at unexpected destinations. As Woody Allen once said, "If you want to make God laugh, tell him your plans...".
Glynda Welch serves as director and costume co-designer with Kerra Sims. Paula Raven is stage manager, Kevin Westbrook is the assistant director and props designer, and set design is by Rachel Velasco. Sound design is by Robbi Holman, with lighting design by Kenneth Hall, who also serves as the board op for lights and sound. Sean M. Lewis acts as fight choreographer.
Thursday, November 5 is Preview Night, with all seats $10.00 in advance online or “pay-what-you-can” at the door. Regular ticket prices for Making God Laugh are $25.00 Friday and Saturday nights and $20.00 on Thursday nights and Saturday and Sunday matinees, with discounts for teachers, students, and seniors. Rover will host a First Friday reception after the performance on Friday, November 6, honoring the cast and production team. Tickets may be ordered online at www.roverdramawerks.com, and tickets for Rover's 27th Season are also on sale.
For more information about Rover Dramawerks, please visit them online at www.roverdramawerks.com or call 972-849-0358.
Photo Credit: Carol M. Rice
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