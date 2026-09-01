A TEXAS ROMANCE to Open at Rover Dramawerks in Plano

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Rover Dramawerks continues their 26th Season with the romantic comedy A Texas Romance, by Ellsworth Schave. Performances will be at the Cox Playhouse, 1517 H Avenue in Plano, running September 10-26 on Thursday and Friday at 8:00 pm and Saturday at 3:00 pm and 8:00 pm the first and third weekends, and Friday at 8:00 pm, Saturday at 3:00 pm and 8:00 pm, and Sunday at 3:00 pm the second weekend.

It's 1928 and Daisy Wilson (played by Kendra Young) has been a widow since her philandering husband was shot by his mistress - an action for which she has some sympathy. In her small Texas town, romance reenters Daisy's life when she finds Garland Steinholden (Devin Hite) in the front yard awaiting permission to call on her, to her older sister Doris's (Laura Jennings) chagrin. Daisy must balance her anger and fear with her need for intimacy and her determination to have a second chance while deciding if Garland is a worthy cause, as he politely but relentlessly pursues her.

Janette Oswald serves as director and Costume Designer, with Janay Hiatt as stage manager. Set design is by Eddy Herring with Jason Rice as master carpenter. Props design is by Vivian Reed and sound design is by Geof Dail, with lighting design by Kenneth Hall, who also serves as the board op for lights and sound.

Thursday, September 10 is Preview Night, with all seats $10.00 in advance online or “pay-what-you-can” at the door. Regular ticket prices for A Texas Romance are $25.00 Friday and Saturday nights and $20.00 on Thursday nights and Saturday and Sunday matinees, with discounts for teachers, students, and seniors. Rover will host a First Friday reception after the performance on Friday, September 11, honoring the cast and production team. Tickets may be ordered online at www.roverdramawerks.com.

Rover will also be announcing their 28th Season during A Texas Romance.

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