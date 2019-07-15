MAINSTAGE IRVING-LAS COLINAS LEASES SPACE IN DOWNTOWN IRVING at MainStage Irving Las Colinas

The public is invited to a grand opening of MainStage 222 on October 3, 2019.

It's almost show time in downtown Irving! The Heritage District will soon be abuzz with song, dance and more with new stages recently leased by the city's premier theater group - MainStage Irving-Las Colinas. Adopting the former Texas Musicians Museum at 222 East Irving Blvd, MainStage Irving-Las Colinas will now manage the venue as MainStage 222. The non-profit organization's new home will feature indoor and outdoor stages as well as rehearsal space, storage, and a scenic-building facility. The theater company will continue its traditional production series at the Irving Arts Center. The new space will allow the organization to increase its production offerings with a variety of performances to be presented in downtown Irving.

"MainStage Irving-Las Colinas' 50+ year success demonstrates the incredible amount of support Irving contributes to our thriving local arts scene," Irving Mayor Rick Stopfer states. He continues, "I'm thrilled to see this local organization not only make use of this terrific facility, but to see how they create new performance opportunities for our residents to enjoy and participate."

A ribbon cutting and open house event will officially open MainStage 222 on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 5:30 PM - 9:00 PM. The community is invited; entertainment and light refreshments will be provided.

Clayton Cunningham, president of the MainStage board of directors states, "We are so excited to move in to our new home and make it a place for which the Irving community can enjoy a variety of Great Performances." Board member and long-time Irving resident Tom Ortiz continues, "I've lived in Irving all my life and I can't wait to introduce our theater to more residents of our great city. MainStage is honored to play a role in contributing to the downtown Irving scene. We look forward to welcoming everyone at 222 East Irving Boulevard."

Now providing arts and entertainment on four Irving stages in two locations, MainStage will not only expand their live arts events, but will also offer the MainStage 222 as a rental facility for outside theatres, musicians, meetings and events. MainStage is excited to partner with the City of Irving to support local community outreach opportunities like the Irving Main Street Festival, Independence Day Parade, and much more.

The 2019-20 season of MainStage Irving Las Colinas at the Irving Arts Center includes The Royal Dilemma, a co-production with ThinkIndia Foundation (September 12-28), A Chorus Line (November 1-9 in Carpenter Hall), Have Yourself A Broadway Little Christmas (December 12-14), Pride & Prejudice (January 25-February 8), Inherit The Wind (March 20-April 4), Disaster! The Musical (May 8-23), and How The Other Half Loves (July 17-August 1). Programing at the new MainStage 222 will be announced at a later date.

For tickets and information to MainStage Irving-Las Colinas' productions, visit www.IrvingTheatre.com. MainStage Irving-Las Colinas is an IRS 501(c)(3) tax exempt organization and is funded in part by the City of Irving through the Irving Arts Board.





