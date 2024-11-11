Lightwire Theater's A VERY ELECTRIC CHRISTMAS to Play Coppell Arts Center This December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Coppell Arts Center has announced A Very Electric Christmas is coming to Coppell for two performances on Saturday, December 14 at 2 PM & 7 PM. Dancing toy soldiers, caroling worms, and performing poinsettias light up the stage in Lightwire Theater's A Very Electric Christmas. Audiences of all ages will treasure this magical and captivating tale of family, friendship and hope set to timeless holiday hits from Nat King Cole, Mariah Carey and Tchaikovsky.

Described as “absolutely incredible” by Rolling Stone Magazine, A Very Electric Christmas centers around a young bird named Max and his family as they begin their journey south for the winter. As he dreams of celebrating his first Christmas, Max loses his way during a snowstorm and ends up at the North Pole. As he tries to make his way home, his adventure begins as mischievous rats try to ruin Max's plans to reunite with his family. Bursting to national acclaim after appearing as semi-finalists on America's Got Talent and winning the top honors on truTV's Fake Off, Lightwire Theater has enthralled audiences of all ages with their unique combination of electroluminescent artistry, poignant storytelling, and moving light characters.

Creators Ian Carney and Corbin Popp met while dancing on Broadway. An immediate connection was made as they discovered their mutual love of art, theater and technology. After coming across a product called EL wire, the lights turned on. EL wire is short for electroluminescent wire: Unlike black lights, the technology can be powered by batteries and requires no theatrical lighting. Lightwire Theater builds everything themselves out of El wire, recycled materials, and common household items. Based in New Orleans, Lightwire Theater continues to create and deliver innovative theatrical experiences to audiences worldwide including: Hong Kong, Estonia, Canada, Belarus, China, Abu Dhabi, and as finalists on My TF1's The Best Le Meilleur Artiste in Paris.

ABOUT THE COPPELL ARTS CENTER

The Coppell Arts Center is located at 505 Travis Street, Coppell, TX 75019. Three-time winner of the Dallas Morning News People's Choice Best in DFW Gold for Best Live Theater Venue (2022, 2023, and 2024), the Center is part of Coppell's 30-year-plan to present nationally touring shows and be the new home for its five resident art companies: The Ballet Ensemble of Texas, Coppell Community Chorale, Coppell Creatives, Coppell Community Orchestra, and Theatre Coppell. Located in the heart of Old Town Coppell, the city's retail and entertainment district, the Center serves as the anchoring entertainment venue and fills a need expressed by Coppell residents to provide gathering spaces, a nightlife scene, cultural opportunities, and amenities for Coppell residents and visitors. The 30,000 square-foot Center boasts six versatile spaces for a diverse mix of performance styles, exhibits, and entertainment, including a 442-seat main hall to host a variety of performances and productions from concerts, to touring productions, orchestral music, and corporate events; a 120-seat black box theater designed for intimate theatrical productions, art exhibitions, and special events; a 2,000-square foot multi-purpose reception hall to host art exhibits, events, meetings, and nightlife; and The Grove Performance Plaza to serve as an outdoor community space for special events and performances with views of Old Town Coppell. For more information, visit CoppellArtsCenter.org or follow the Coppell Arts Center on Facebook or Instagram. Join the conversation by following #coppellartscenter and #oldtowncoppell.

ABOUT OLD TOWN COPPELL

Coppell is known for its small-town feel, and no place exemplifies this better than Old Town Coppell. Located in the City's historic district, Old Town stands where the community began the original townsite settled in the 1880s. Residential homes, businesses, and restaurants line the streets, creating a walkable, vibrant community and charming gathering place clustered around a beautiful town square. Home to the Coppell Farmers Market, the Coppell Arts Center, and several boutiques and restaurants, Old Town visitors and residents live, work, and play in this dynamic community that captures the essence of Coppell's historical roots and high quality of life. For more information, visit coppelltx.gov/oldtown or Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), or Instagram. Join the conversation by following #visitoldtowncoppell, #oldtowncoppell, and #coppell.

