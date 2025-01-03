Libby Servais & Stephan Stubbins to Bring BROADWAY IN LOVE to Coppell

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Coppell Arts Center will present Broadway actress, Libby Servais (Wicked on Broadway) and husband, Stephan Stubbins (Mary Poppins on Broadway), in their two-person show Broadway in Love on Saturday, February 8 at 7:30 PM. Broadway in Love is a musical concert celebrating Broadway’s most touching, hilarious and captivating love songs. Tickets are $40.



Libby Servais and Stephen Stubbins met performing in a show together in 2013 while performing in Broadway Under the Stars together. After living on opposite coasts for six years, they married in August of 2019 and have been singing together ever since. In addition to both individually performing on Broadway in NYC, they’ve performed side by side in Broadway concerts, 4th of July celebrations, city tree lightings, corporate events, with the Symphony POPS, and in concert with Kristin Chenoweth.



Servais was most recently seen on Broadway in Wicked, floating in the bubble as Glinda. She also performed the role with the national tour and San Francisco company. Her crystal-clear voice, superb comedic timing, and endearingly sweet spirit are what have made her an audience favorite on Broadway, in concert, and in theaters across America. Libby has appeared on television in MTV’s The Search for Elle Woods and in NBC’s A Very Wicked Halloween.



Stubbins’ professional performing career has been highlighted by his time on Broadway in Mary Poppins, in the pre-Broadway world premiere of the musical Memphis, singing an opening act solo for Frank Sinatra, headlining an opening act for Rita Moreno and working with artist legends on and off-stage including Dick Van Dyke, Kristin Chenoweth, Ben Vereen, Conan O’Brien and more. He is also the co-founder of the Broadway Under the Stars concert series in wine country, California.

