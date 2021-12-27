Last Chance To Vote For The BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards; MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Leads Best Musical!

This is the last chance to vote for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Dallas:

Best Musical

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - McKinney Youth Onstage 34%

LES MISERABLES, SCHOOL EDITION - Artisan Center Theater 18%

BIG FISH - Outcry Youth Theatre 7%

IN THE HEIGHTS - North Texas Performing Arts Repertory 6%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - McKinney Youth OnStage 5%

LES MISERABLES - North Texas Performing Arts 5%

THE MUSIC MAN - Theatre Three 5%

THE WIZ - Grand Prairie Arts Council 4%

JUNIE B JONES JR - Artisan Center Theater 2%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Artisan Center Theater 2%

LITTLE WOMEN - Lifestage 2%

ELLA ENCHANTED - Artisan Center Theater 1%

LES MISERABLE - Artisan 1%

WIZARD OF OZ - Art Centre Theatre 1%

BRIGHT STAR CONCERT VERSION - The Firehouse Theatre 1%

THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Texas Shakespeare Festival 1%

THE LAST WIDE OPEN - Circle Theatre, Fort Worth 1%

SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN - Artisan Center Theater 1%

TITANIC - Plaza Theatre Company 1%

DESCENDANTS - Mckinny youth onSTAGE 0%

SPAMALOT - Repertory Company Theatre 0%

THE RAINBOW FISH MUSICAL - Artisan Center Theater 0%

THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Artisan Center Theater 0%

BROADWAY GENDRE BEND CABARET - Art Centre Theatre 0%

RAINBOW FISH THE MUSICAL - Artisan theater 0%

Best Performer In A Musical

Sydney Enoch - ADDAMS FAMILY - Mckinney Youth onSTAGE 33%

Rebecca Nason - INTO THE WOODS JR. - Artisan Center Theatre 21%

Brayden Lawrence - CABARET - Outcry Youth Theatre 4%

Braylen Nelson - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 3%

Garrett Stone - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - North Texas Performing Arts 3%

Kaylynn Langham - SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN - Artisan Center Theater 2%

Daniel Dean Miranda - CABARET - NTPA Repertory 2%

Lee Walter - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Theatre Three 2%

Emerson Hodges - JUNIE B JONES JR - Artisan Center Theater 2%

Tomas Moquette - IN THE HEIGHTS - North Texas Performing Arts Repertory 2%

Jason Solis - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 2%

Abby Horn - LES MISERABLES - Artisan Center Theatre 2%

Christina Austin Lopez - THE MUSIC MAN - Theatre Three 1%

Dominic Norris - JUNIE B JONES JR - Artisan Center Theater 1%

Abby Littrell - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - MvKinney Youth Onstage 1%

Blayne Stonecipher - LES MISERABLES - Artisan Center Theater 1%

Chloe McNeese - LITTLE WOMEN - Lifestage 1%

Madeline Carter - CABARET - Outcry Youth Theatre 1%

Jacy Schoening - SOUND OF MUSIC - Artisan Center Theatre 1%

Peyton Nicholson - BIG FISH - Outcry Youth Theatre 1%

Kaidon Peterson - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Mckinney Youth onSTAGE (MYO) 1%

Joshua Maxwell - SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN - Artisan Center Theater 1%

Tabitha Aaron - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - McKinney Youth OnStage 1%

Vitali Rogel - LES MISERABLES - Artisan 1%

Stan Graner - TITANIC - Plaza Theatre Company 1%

Best Performer In A Play

Bekah Davis - THESE SHINING LIVES - Mckinney Youth onSTAGE 31%

Rebecca Nason - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Artisan Center Theater 11%

Cheyenne Grace - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Artisan Center Theater 11%

Marcy Bogner - ANTIGONE - Outcry Youth Theatre 5%

Alexa Stratton - THE GREAT GATSBY - Outcry Youth Theatre 5%

Matthew Gabrillo - NOISES OFF - North Texas Performing Arts 4%

Colin Hodgkin - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - WaterTower 4%

Emily Cedeno - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Grand Prairie Arts Council 3%

Vickie Washington - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - WaterTower Theatre 3%

Christina Austin Lopez - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Dallas Theater Center 2%

Dominic Norris - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Artisan Center Theater 2%

Emerson Hodges - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Artisan Center Theater 2%

Keelin Gaughan - THESE SHINING LIVES - Mckinney Youth onSTAGE 2%

Shawn Gann - MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Plague mask players 2%

Everest Pearson - THESE SHINING LIVES - Mckinney Youth onSTAGE 1%

Calin Eastes - THE GREAT GATSBY - Outcry Youth Theatre 1%

Campbell White - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Artisan Center Theater 1%

Macye Armstrong - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Artisan Center Theater 1%

Taylor Staniforth - THE LAST WIDE OPEN - Circle Theatre 1%

Alaina Guerrieri - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Artisan Center Theater 1%

Marcus Stimac - ROMEO AND JULIET - Shakespeare Dallas 1%

Nathan Miles - HAMLET - Fort Worth Fringe 1%

Eric Hilsinger - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Artisan Center Theater 1%

Mallory Roelke - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Grand Prairie Arts Council 0%

Matthew Gay - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Outcry Youth Theatre 0%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Ashlyn Koford - BIG FISH - Outcry Youth Theatre 26%

Madeline Carter - BIG FISH - Outcry Youth Theatre 21%

Noah Woodiel - DISENCHANTED - North Texas Performing Arts 15%

Brayden Soffa - BIG FISH - Outcry Youth Theatre 14%

Peyton Nicholson - BIG FISH - Outcry Youth Theatre 13%

Susan OBrien - WIZARD OF OZ - Art Centre Theatre 6%

Mario Estepp - WIZARD OF OZ - Art Centre Theatre 3%

Ken Schwartz - WIZARD OF OZ - Art Centre Theatre 2%

Paul Fried - WIZARD OF OZ - Art Centre Theatre 2%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Alexa Stratton - THE GREAT GATSBY - Outcry Youth Theatre 33%

Calin Eastes - THE GREAT GATSBY - Outcry Youth Theatre 12%

Jake Kerstine - CLUE - North Texas Performing Arts 11%

Marcy Bogner - ANTIGONE - Outcry Youth Theatre 9%

Peyton Nicholson - ANTIGONE - Outcry Youth Theatre 6%

Sydney Lo - 1984 - Circle Theatre 3%

Shawn Gann - MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Plague Mask Players 2%

Carol M. Rice - AN IDEAL HUSBAND - Plague Mask Players 2%

Mathieu Myrick - BEFORE YOU GET MARRIED - Bishop Arts Theatre Center 2%

Alex Branton - 1984 - Circle Theatre 2%

Alida Liberman - HENRY VI PART 2 - Plague Mask Players 2%

DJ Canaday - HAMLET - Texas Shakespeare Festival Roadshow 2%

Jaquai Wade Peasrson - LIBRA SEASON - Second Thought Theatre 2%

Silas Craven - COWBOYS & COWGIRLS - Art Centre Theatre 2%

Greg Holt - 1984 - Circle Theatre 1%

Morgan Calhoun - BEFORE YOU GET MARRIED - Bishop Arts Theatre Center 1%

Randy Pearlson - 1984 - Circle Theatre 1%

Shea McMillan - AN IDEAL HUSBAND - Plague Mask Players 1%

Drew Wall - GOAT SONG - Second Thought Theatre 1%

Lauren LeBlanc - LIBRA SEASON - Second Thought Theatre 1%

Kadie Baker - COWBOYS & COWGIRLS - Art Centre Theatre 1%

Carol M. Rice - CORIOLANUS - Plague mask Players 1%

Parker Gray - LIBRA SEASON - Second Thought Theatre 1%

Jude Craven - COWBOYS & COWGIRLS - Art Centre Theatre 0%

Miranda Craven - COWBOYS & COWGIRLS - Art Centre Theatre 0%

Best Play

THESE SHINING LIVES - Mckinney Youth onSTAGE 36%

THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Artisan Center Theater 30%

THE GREAT GATSBY - Outcry Youth Theatre 7%

AS YOU LIKE IT - Plague Mask Players 5%

WAIT UNTIL DARK - Grand Prairie Arts Council 4%

CURIOUS INCIDENT - WaterTower Theatre 4%

TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Dallas Theater Center 3%

A RAISIN IN THE SUN - WaterTower Theatre 3%

HAMLET - Fort Worth Fringe 1%

THE LAST WIDE OPEN - Circle Theatre 1%

THE WAR OF THE ROSES - Shakespeare Dallas 1%

LOVE LETTERS - Repertory Company Theatre 1%

PYGMALION - Tree Trunk Theatre 1%

THE BOOK OF WILL - Texas Shakespeare Festival 1%

FUNNY MONEY - Richardson Theatre Centre 0%

MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Plague mask players 0%

THE FOURTH WALL - Allen's Community Theatre 0%

PROPRIOCEPTION - Rover Dramawerks 0%

BLITHE SPIRIT - Richardson Theatre Centre 0%

BUTTERFLIES ARE FREE - Rover Dramawerks 0%

AN IDEAL HUSBAND - Plague mask players 0%

BOB: A LIFE IN FIVE ACTS - Theatre Off The Square 0%

CRY IT OUT - Rover Dramawerks 0%

COWBOYS & COWGIRLS - Art Centre Theatre 0%

THE ARCHITECT AND THE EMPEROR OF ASSYRIA - The Fort Worth Community Arts Center 0%

Best Streaming Musical

WIZARD OF OZ - Art Centre Theatre 66%

DISENCHANTED - North Texas Performing Arts 34%

Best Streaming Play

THE GREAT GATSBY - Outcry Youth Theatre 49%

CURIOUS INCIDENT - WaterTower theatre 15%

Kaitlyn Barnard - CLUE - North Texas Performing Arts 11%

BEFORE YOU GET MARRIED - Bishop Arts Theatre Center 4%

Randy Pearlson - 1984 - Circle Theatre 3%

AN IDEAL HUSBAND - Plague Mask Players 3%

Silas Craven - COWBOYS & COWGIRLS - Art Centre Theatre 3%

MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Plague mask players 2%

CORIOLANUS - Plague Mask Players 2%

LIBRA SEASON - Second Thought Theatre 2%

THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Plague Mask Players 2%

An Ideal Husband - AN IDEAL HUSBAND - Plague Mask Players 1%

Kadi Baker - COWBOYS & COWGIRLS - Art Centre Theatre 1%

Jude Craven - COWBOYS & COWGIRLS - Art Centre Theatre 1%

Miranda Craven - COWBOYS & COWGIRLS - Art Centre Theatre 1%