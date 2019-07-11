LUNGS Comes To Stage West 7/25

It's a seemingly innocuous question, posed in the checkout line at IKEA-"Do you want to have a baby?" This dilemma is at the heart of the funny and poignant play Lungs, by Duncan MacMillan, beginning a 4-week regional premiere run at Stage West on Thursday, July 25.

A thirty-something, educated and thoughtful couple are debating their future. In this time of overpopulation, erratic weather, and political unrest, what exactly are the right reasons to have a baby? And their debate becomes the catalyst for a love story that is both wildly universal and intimately personal. This flawed, but very human, couple winds their way through the lifespan of a relationship - the starts and stops, twists and turns - in this off-kilter story filled with humor, hope, change, betrayal, and ultimately, love.

Duncan MacMillan's credits include: People, Places and Things (2015-2017); 1984, adapted from George Orwell (2013-2017, co-adapted/co-directed with Rob Icke); Every Brilliant Thing (2013-2017); City Of Glass, adapted from Paul Auster (2017); 2071, co-written with Chris Rapley (2014-2015); The Forbidden Zone (2014-2016); Wunschloses Unglück, adapted from Peter Handke (2014); Reise Durch Die Nacht, adapted from Friederike Mayröcker (2012-2014); Lungs (2011-2016); and Monster (2006).

Lungs will be directed by Carson McCain, who most recently directed Empathitrax at Second Thought Theatre. The cast features Ruben Carrazana, most recently seen as Abel in Fade at the Dallas Theater Center, and Dani Nelson, seen as Ophelia in Hamlet at Philadelphia Shakespeare Theater.

Set design is by Clare Floyd DeVries, with lighting design by Jared Land, costume design by Evan Michael Woods, and sound design by Preston Gray.



Lungs will preview Thursday, July 25 at 7:30 and Friday, July 26 at 8:00, and will run through Sunday, August 18. Performance times will be Thursday evenings at 7:30, Friday and Saturday evenings at 8:00, with Sunday matinees at 3:00. Ticket prices range from $31 to $35, with discounts for the preview performance, and for students, seniors, and military. Food service is available 90 minutes prior to performances (reservations are advised). Reservations and information are available through the Box Office (817-784-9378), or on the website, www.stagewest.org.





