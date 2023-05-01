LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL, GOD OF CARNAGE & More Set for Theatre Three 2023/24 Season

Choose your weapon! Theatre Three's passionate and bloody 2023/2024 Season will feature three musicals, three classic and award-winning plays, one hilarious play with music, and the world premiere of an adaption by a local playwright. Now fully renovated and ready - including the Theatre Too space downstairs - Theatre Three will produce a first full season in both spaces since 2019.

Opening the season on the Norma Young Arena Stage (NYAS) is punk rock musical "LIZZIE: The Musical" by Steven Cheslik-deMeyer, Tim Maner and Alan Stevens Hewitt. Next up in NYAS is Ira Levin's groundbreaking comedy thriller "Deathtrap" which will feature Artistic Director Jeffrey Schmidt and Associate Artistic Director Christie Vela. The Tony-Award winning play "God of Carnage" by Yasmina Reza follows in the NYAS, and the World Premiere of Blake Hackler's adaption of "The Seagull" orginially written by Anton Chekhov is next. Closing the 61st Season in the NYAS is the whimsical Gilbert and Sullivan operetta, "Pirates of Penzance."

The hilarious "Scrooge in Rouge" by Ricky Graham, Jeffery Roberson, Yvette Hargis and Jefferson Turner will begin the season's performances in the Theatre Too (T2) space. To celebrate (or help to endure) Valentine's season, Joe DiPietro and Jimmy Roberts "I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change" will continue its historical run in Theatre Too. Finally, Stephen King's "Misery" will thrill audiences in Theatre Too.

"We're back!" says Associate Artistic Director Christie Vela. "I mean, we've been back, but now we're FULLY back with a full season of shows running upstairs and down. I feel so lucky to be a part of Theatre Three's history in this moment. This season in particular feels like a triumph; classics as well as new pieces all seen through a different lens or led by fresh new Dallas theatre voices. This coming year is sure to be filled with thrills, cheer and lots of fun."

"Regardless of what's on stage, sharing the experience with friends, family and strangers is what makes live performance incredibly valuable," says Artistic Director Jeffrey Schmidt. "The last few years have denied many of us the simple pleasure of laughing together. Returning to a full season with both performance spaces up and running, patrons are guaranteed to always have a good time when they visit! Don't forget. Our bar is stocked and the drinks are flowing!"

The Monday Night Playwright series will continue, offering an affordable and accessible venue for new works by local writers. Theatre Three plans to continue the T3 Translates initiative that offers a path to production for playwrights while building a bridge for contemporary audiences to experience works originally written in another language. Lastly, Theatre Three is pleased to continue a partnership with Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts. The students in Bradley Atuba's Advanced Acting course will have access to all of Theatre Three's programming in the coming season.

Current subscribers can renew their subscription through May 19 when new subscriptions for the 23/24 Season will become available. For more information, call the Theatre Three box office at 214-871-3300 ext 1 or e-mail the box office at boxoffice@theatre3dallas.com.For more information, go to www.theatre3dallas.com or call the Theatre Three box office at 214-871-3300. Theatre Three is located at 2688 Laclede St., Dallas, TX 75201.

About the shows:

LIZZIE: The Musical

September 28-October 29, 2023

Norma Young Arena Stage

Music and Lyrics by Steven Cheslik-deMeyer

Lyrics, Book and Additional Music by Tim Maner

Music and Additional Lyrics by Alan Stevens Hewitt

Lizzie Borden was accused of murdering her father and stepmother with an axe in the late summer of 1892. LIZZIE: The Musical explores the mind of Lizzie Borden and speculates on the motivations she may have had: overwhelming oppression, abuse and madness. By her side is her older sister Emma, maid Bridget, and neighbor Alice. Together, the four women tell the story of why the legend of Lizzie Borden was born with an electric punk rock score.

1 Rock Band, 4 Women, and 81 Whacks

Scrooge in Rouge

November 16­-December 17, 2023

Theatre Too

Book and Lyrics by Ricky Graham

Additional Material by Jeffery Roberson

Other Interesting Bits by Yvette Hargis

Original Music Composed by Jefferson Turner

After a widespread case of food poisoning wipes out the majority of The Royal Music Hall Twenty-Member Variety Players, three surviving members of the company soldier on through a performance of A Christmas Carol that abounds in bad puns, naughty double-entendres, and witty songs.

A raucous holiday treat that will leave you flushed!

Deathtrap

December 7­-31, 2023

Norma Young Arena Stage

Written by Ira Levin

Without a success to his credit for some years, Sidney Bruhl receives a new, potential hit script called Deathtrap that was written by his student. Sidney plots with his reluctant wife Myra about how best to plagiarize the play and the evening takes a hilarious and dangerous turn. Holding the record for the longest running comedy thriller on Broadway, this skillfully constructed play offers the perfect blend of two priceless theatrical ingredients; gasp-inducing thrills and spontaneous laughter.

A devilishly clever comedy.

I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change!

January 18-February 25, 2024

Theatre Too

Book & Lyrics by Joe DiPietro

Music & Lyrics by Jimmy Roberts

Presented as a series of vignettes, I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change is a touching musical comedy about all of love's greatest challenges: dating, sex, marriage and family.

God of Carnage

February 1-March 3, 2024

Norma Young Arena Stage

Written by Yasmina Reza

Translated by Christopher Hampton

Two sets of Brooklyn parents meet to deal with a playground altercation between eleven-year-old boys and a calm and rational debate between grown-ups transforms into a hysterical night of name-calling, tantrums and tears. Winning the Tony Award for Best Play in 2009, this hilarious, emotionally charged production asks the question, "How many parents standing up for their children become infantile themselves?"

A dark, physical comedy with a bite!

The Seagull

April 4-28,2024

Norma Young Arena Stage

Written by Anton Chekhov

Adapted by Blake Hackler

In an isolated home in the countryside, an ensemble of family, artists and unsatisfied people gather to experience Konstantin's new play on an outdoor stage. Known famously as one of Chekhov's greatest plays, The Seagull reveals the truth in devastation of living somewhere between the person you are and the life you dreamed for yourself.

A beautifully crushing classic.

Misery

May 2-June 2, 2024

Theatre Too

Written by William Goldman

Based on the novel by Stephen King

Romance novelist Paul Sheldon is rescued from a car crash by his "number one fan," Annie Wilkes, and wakes up captive in her secluded home. While being forced to re-write his latest book at the favor of his captor, Paul realizes that he's writing as if his life depends on it... and it does.

A horror classic in an intimate space.

Pirates of Penzance

June 13-July 14, 2024

Norma Young Arena Stage

Libretto by W. S. Gilbert

Music by Arthur Sullivan

Orchestration by Peter Murray

Gilbert and Sullivan's hilarious, hopeful musical follows young love-struck Frederic, who has mistakenly been apprenticed to a raucous band of pirates. A smash hit on Broadway in the 1980's, this comical operetta is a colorful, playful romp about love, honor, and cleverness.

A witty and whimsical pirate musical!

For more information about Theatre Three, please visit www.Theatre3Dallas.com or call the Theatre Three Box Office at (214) 871-3300.