LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Comes To Theatre Three

It's Feeding Time with Theatre Three!

Musical Favorite "Little Shop of Horrors" to be Performed Under the Stars

this Halloween Season at the Samuell-Grand Ampitheatre in Dallas (October 5-31) $20 Tickets!

Dallas, TX: Theatre Three is going "Somewhere That's Green" this October with an outdoor production of Little Shop of Horrors at the Samuell-Grand Amphitheatre October 5-31, 2021. Directed by Joel Ferrell and Music Directed by Cody Dry, this beloved musical by Alan Menken & Howard Ashman will be produced in the middle of nature - perfect for a fast-growing plant!

"It's been an unpredictable year or two," says Artistic Director Jeffrey Schmidt. "Like we did with with our production of The Music Man, our way of being of service to the community is by offering up a few hours of fun and community. And it will be outside at the Samuell-Grand Amphitheatre this fall! So you'll be able to curl up on your blanket with a bottle of favorite wine and a picnic while enjoying the great October weather. We'll feed the plant and you feed your face!"

Theatre Three's production of Little Shop of Horrors will be running in repertoire with Romeo & Juliet at Shakespeare Dallas. Tickets for all performances are available at the Theatre Three Box Office (214-871-3300 • www.theatre3dallas.com). General admission tickets will be $20 each. Theatre Three encourages patrons to wear a mask, bring a picnic to enjoy, and a chair or blanket to sit on.

Little Shop of Horrors open's Theatre Three's 59 ½th season. The season will also include Maytag Virgin by Audrey Cefaly, Stede Bonnet: A F*cking Pirate Musical by Nicole Neely & Clint Gilbert and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? by Edward Albee. In addition to single tickets, season subscriptions are also available.

Little Shop of Horrors (10/5/2021-10/31/2021)

Book & Lyrics by Howard Ashman

Music by Alan Menken

Directed and Choreographed by Joel Ferrell with Musical Direction by Cody Dry

Performed at the Samuell-Grand Amphitheatre

A deliciously devious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS has devoured the hearts of theatre goers for over 30 years. The meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant named "Audrey II" - after their co-worker crush. As the plant grows, Seymore begins to realize how the plant that gave them everything desires to take everything (and everyone) in return. A classic blood-thirsty musical like you've never seen it before!

Samuell-Grand Amphitheatre

1500 Tenison Parkway

Dallas, TX 75223

Cast

Audrey: Lee Walter*

Seymour: Alejandro Saucedo

Mr. Mushnick: Bob Reed*

Audrey II: Rodney M. Morris

The Ronnettes: Cherish Robinson*, Nikka Morton, Audra Scott

Orin: Parker Gray*

Puppeteer: Ben Stegmair

*Indicates Actor's Equity Membership

For more information about Theatre Three, please visit www.Theatre3Dallas.com or call the Theatre Three Box Office at (214) 871-3300.