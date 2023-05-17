LA TI DO Productions Finishes Its 2022/23 Season In Dallas/Ft. Worth With Come On Out At Union Coffee In Dallas

Come On Out! at Union Coffee will be the region's 4th production, and round out its 22/23 season.

Washington, DC-founded LA TI DO Productions (LTD) expands its city count to six with the launch of a new series in Dallas/Ft. Worth. Come On Out! at Union Coffee will be the region's 4th production, and round out its 22/23 season. The show will continue into its second season in September of 2023.

Nationally, LA TI DO also produces cabarets, concerts, theater, and special events in Washington, DC, New York City, Los Angeles, Northern Virginia, and Pittsburgh, PA.

Hosted by James McQuillen, music directed by James McQuillen, produced by Sarah Powell, and peformed by J. Dontray Davis, KJ James, Charlotte Parker, Sienna Riehle and Eliza Rocks.

Union Coffee is located at 3705 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas, TX 75219. The group will present original stories and songs in celebration of Pride Month. Tickets are $25 for general admission, or reserve a table for 2 for $75.

 





Recommended For You