Jubilee Theatre And Performing Arts Fort Worth To Present Divine Musical Smash SISTER ACT Beginning This Week

Performing Arts Fort Worth and Jubilee Theatre have announced a digital lottery for SISTER ACT, powered by Broadway Direct. Fans will have the chance to purchase a limited number of $25 tickets available for all performances of SISTER ACT at Bass Hall.

The divine musical smash, the third production in the partnership between Performing Arts Fort Worth and Jubilee Theatre, takes center stage in a limited engagement at Bass Performance Hall August 15-18.

The digital lottery will begin accepting entries the day before each performance from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm starting Wednesday, August 14, for the Thursday evening performance, August 15. Fans who have been selected will be notified daily via email and can then purchase up to two (2) tickets at $25 each.

Tickets must be purchased online using the purchase link within 60 minutes from the time the winner is notified. Winners who do not purchase their tickets within their window by the claim time listed forfeit the opportunity to purchase and a standby drawing will be held. The ticket lottery will continue on a rolling basis, concluding with the Sunday evening performance, August 18.

Entrants must be 18 years or older. A valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter is required for pickup at Will Call at the Bass Hall Box Office one hour prior to showtime. Seat locations awarded by the lottery are subject to availability. Additional lottery requirements can be found at www.basshall.com/lottery.

SISTER ACT is the feel-good musical comedy smash based on the hit 1992 film that has audiences jumping to their feet! Featuring original music by Tony and eight-time Oscar winner, Alan Menken (Newsies, Beauty and the Beast, Little Shop of Horrors), this uplifting musical was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical. This production of SISTER ACT, presented by Jubilee Theatre in partnership with Performing Arts Fort Worth, is directed by Khira Hailey.

When disco diva, Deloris Van Cartier, witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won't be a found: a convent! Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and uptight Mother Superior. Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community but, in doing so, blows her cover. Soon, the gang is giving chase, only to find them up against Deloris and the power of her newly found sisterhood.

Filled with powerful gospel music, outrageous dancing and a truly moving story, SISTER ACT will leave audiences breathless. A sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, SISTER ACT is reason to REJOICE! SISTER ACT comes to Bass Hall as a season add-on to the 2024-2025 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank. To learn more about the full season lineup, visit www.basshall.com/batb for more information. This production rounds out Jubilee Theatre's Season 43. Learn more at www.jubileetheatre.org.

