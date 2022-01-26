Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jess Garland Live In Concert Announced At Undermain Theatre

Jess Garland is a Dallas based singer/songwriter, recording and performing artist is a multi-instrumentalist.

Jan. 26, 2022 

Undermain Theatre will kick off its In Concert Series on February 19 with Jess Garland - Live!

Jess Garland, a Dallas based singer/songwriter, recording and performing artist is a multi-instrumentalist who uses a combination of harp and guitar loops evoking elements of ambient folk and celestial tones.

Jess also provides music education and sound therapy services to individuals without access through her 503(C) non-profit Swan Strings. She was recently recognized as a Local Legend by Matthew McConaughey and Wild Turkey.

Jess received $10,000 to donate to a cause of her choice, The Deep Ellum 100, who will be hosting a fundraiser for Jess's non-profit, Swan Strings on February 25th.

Tickets are on sale now. The concert will also stream on-demand from February 26 to March 13. Tickets are available at www.undermain.org.


