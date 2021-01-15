Jackie Burns and Joe Cassidy to Star in BENNETT & BABS: THE SONGS OF TONY BENNETT AND BARBRA STREISAND

Casa Mañana's Reid Cabaret Theatre and Frank Kent Cadillac will present Bennett & Babs: The Songs of Tony Bennett and Barbra Streisand February 9-14, 2021. Tickets are on sale now.

Bennett & Babs stars Broadway veterans Jackie Burns and Joe Cassidy. Eugene Gwozdz serves as music director. Ms. Burns is a bi-coastal actress who holds the title of Broadway's longest running Elphaba in WICKED, as well as being the face of the brand. She replaced Tony Award-winning Idina Menzel in the national tour of If/Then where she received rave reviews for her performance and was also a part of the original Broadway company. Her other Broadway and off- Broadway credits include the Tony Award-winning revival of Hair and Rock of Ages. Mr. Cassidy is a Drama Desk Award-winning actor who has been seen on Broadway, TV, Film, Commercials, Voiceovers, and as a featured soloist with symphonies all over the US and Canada.

On Broadway, he most recently played Cal in Waitress. Other Broadway credits include: If/Then, Catch Me If You Can, Next to Normal, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, 1776, Show Boat and Les Misèrables.

Selling over 150 million records worldwide and one of the few who has reached the coveted EGOT status, with five Emmys, ten Grammys, two Oscars and a Tony Award, Streisand is one of the most decorated entertainers of all time. A Kennedy Center Nominee, Bennett has been awarded twenty Grammys, two Emmys and sold over 50 million records worldwide. Presented in the Reid Cabaret on the Mainstage, Bennett & Babs will have you humming along to tunes like "The Lady Is a Tramp," "The Way We Were" and "Don't Rain on My Parade," while you order drinks tableside and enjoy a socially distanced evening. This show is suitable for most audiences.

The Reid Cabaret Theatre productions are now held on the mainstage to allow for social distancing. Audience members sit at tables of 2, 3 or 4, spread out across the stage. Adjustments have been made so that audience members are only sitting with their respective parties, and the number of tables is limited. Performers are spread out across a stage that has been built over the first few rows of the original seats. Staff follow strict sanitary guidelines, including health screenings prior to coming to work, and wearing gloves and face masks. Performances do not have an intermission, and restrooms are closely monitored for capacity and cleaned frequently.

Ticket prices start at $65 and may be purchased by visiting www.casamanana.org. Tickets are also available at the Casa Mañana Theatre Box Office, 3101 West Lancaster Avenue in Fort Worth.

Performance dates and times are as follows: Tuesday, February 9 at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, February 10 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, February 11 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, February 12 at 8:00 p.m.; Saturday, February 13 at 8:00 p.m.; Sunday, February 14 at 7:30 p.m.