JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT to be Presented at The Hopeful Theatre Project

The Hopeful Theatre Project will present Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat from July 19th - 28th, 2024 at Mainstage 222 in Irving, TX.

"Sha la la, Joseph, you're doing fine! You and your dreamcoat, ahead of your time!" One of the most enduring shows of all time, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a reimagining of the Biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, eleven brothers, and the coat of many colors.

Told entirely through song with the help of a main character Narrator, the musical follows preferred son Joseph. After being sold into slavery by his brothers, he ingratiates himself with Egyptian noble Potiphar, but ends up in jail after refusing the amorous advances of Potiphar's wife. While imprisoned, Joseph discovers his ability to interpret dreams, and he soon finds himself in front of the mighty but troubled, Elvis-inspired, Pharaoh. Joseph's solution to Egypt's famine elevates him to Pharaoh's right-hand man and reunites him with his family.

$15 of every $20 ticket will go towards Precious Dreams Foundation and their mission of providing sleep support, teaching healthy coping mechanisms, and helping youth in foster care and homeless shelters uncover paths to fostering their dreams.

To purchase tickets, please visit: www.thehopefultheatreproject.com/ticketing

CREATIVE TEAM

Producer/Director - Jessica Holt

Music Director - Courtney J Miles

Choreographer - Kristi Tomenga

Asst. Choreographer - Ashley Tone

Stage Manager - Sienna Abbott

CAST LIST

Joseph - Ben Rongey

Narrator - Kristina Bain

Kid - Arrae Suttles

Jacob/Potiphar - Joel Lagrone

Naphtali/Pharaoh - Conor Clark

Reuben - Sean Malloy

Simeon - Phillip Slay

Levi/Baker - Miles Johnson*

Issachar - Spencer Walsh

Asher - Zachariah Medina*

Dan - Cayden Candioto*

Zebulun/Butler - Preston Busby*

Gad - Jamison Green

Judah - LaMar Staton

Benjamin - Alexander Thomas

Potiphar's Wife - Teil Marks

Featured Dancer - Mimi Adams

Female Soloist - Katie Krasovec

Wives - Asaysha McKenzee*, Rachel Harmon, Kyndall Reed, Kristi Tomenga, Piper Daniel, Carlea Bradberry, Omega Priddy, Sarah Phillips

*Indicates Understudy/Swing

Tickets are available online or at the box office. Box Office will be open one hour prior to showtime.

To reserve your seats with ASL Interpretation on Saturday, July 20th at 3:00 pm, please email info@thehopefultheatreproject.com with how many tickets you would like. They will send you a link with your reserved seats to purchase!

Their sensory friendly performance will be Saturday afternoon, July 27th at 3:00 pm. If you purchase tickets for this production, please be aware there will be several accommodations made for those with sensory friendly needs including, but not limited to no microphones, less dramatic lighting, quieter sound effects, and a brief introduction before the show begins.

No refunds, all sales final. Exchanges can be made depending upon availability. Please call the Box Office at (214) 233-6557 or email info@thehopefultheatreproject.com with any questions.

