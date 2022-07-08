Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Announces Lottery Tickets At Bass Hall

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR will host a digital ticket lottery, powered by Broadway Direct offering fans the chance to purchase a limited number of $31 tickets.

Jul. 8, 2022  

Performing Arts Fort Worth, the non-profit owner and operator of Bass Performance Hall, announced today that the 50th Anniversary tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR will host a digital ticket lottery, powered by Broadway Direct offering fans the chance to purchase a limited number of $31 tickets available for select performances. The 2017 Olivier Award®-winning production will play Bass Hall in a limited engagement July 12-17 as part of the 2021-2022 Broadway at the Bass Season.

The digital lottery will begin accepting entries the day before each performance from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm starting Monday, July 11 for the Tuesday, July 12 performance. Fans who have been selected will be notified daily via email and can then purchase up to two (2) tickets at $31 each. Tickets must be purchased online using the purchase link within 60 minutes from the time the winner is notified. Winners who do not purchase their tickets within their window by the claim time listed forfeit the opportunity to purchase and a standby drawing will be held. All ticketholders will be required to comply with current health and safety protocols at Bass Performance Hall. The ticket lottery will continue on a rolling basis, concluding with the Friday evening, July 15th performance. All entrants are encouraged to follow Bass Performance Hall on Instagram (@basshall), Twitter (@basshall) and Facebook (@bassperformancehall) for additional lottery news and information.

Entrants must be 18 years or older. A valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter is required for pickup. Seat locations awarded by the lottery are subject to availability. Additional lottery requirements can be found at www.basshall.com/lottery.

With lyrics and music by Emmy®, Grammy®, Oscar® and Tony® winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes 'I Don't Know How to Love Him', 'Gethsemane' and 'Superstar'.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is part of the 2021-2022 Broadway at the Bass Season. The season concludes with MEAN GIRLS July 26-31.

To view the latest health and safety protocols in place at Bass Hall, please visit www.basshall.com/healthandsafety. Performing Arts Fort Worth will continue to update and adjust Bass Hall's health and safety protocols as COVID-19 guidelines evolve.

