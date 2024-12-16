Hill Country Community Theatre's Seasonal Fundraiser Set for January

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Mark your calendars for an unforgettable night of magic and merriment at the Hill Country Community Theatre's Seasonal Fundraiser, happening Saturday, January 11, 2025!

The evening begins at 6:30 pm, welcoming guests with a delightful array of hors d'oeuvres, refreshing drinks, and the excitement of a silent auction and a wine and whiskey pull. It's a perfect opportunity to indulge, mingle, and support your local theatre.

At 7:30 pm, prepare to be astounded by the incredible Zak Mirz, a rising star in the magic industry who has wowed audiences across the globe. Zak's exceptional talents include FOOLING legendary magicians Penn & Teller on their hit TV show Fool Us and serving as a magic advisor for David Blaine's special The Magic Way. Recently named “Best Magician” by the Dallas Observer, Zak's family-friendly performance promises an unforgettable evening of mind-blowing illusions and captivating showmanship.

Event Details

Hill Country Community Theatre

Saturday, January 11, 2025

Doors open at 6:30 pm, showtime at 7:30 pm

