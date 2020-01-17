HADESTOWN, OKLAHOMA! and More Announced in Dallas Summer Musicals' 2020-2021 Broadway Season

Dallas Summer Musicals (DSM), in partnership with Broadway Across America (BAA), has announced the full lineup of Broadway shows coming to Dallas in the 2020-2021 season. The eight-show lineup features fan-favorites, fresh adaptations, and seven Tony Award® winners including 2019's Best Musical, Hadestown. Season tickets will go on sale at 12 p.m. on Friday, January 17.



DSM's 2020-2021 season launches in November with the Tony and Grammy Award®-winning true-life musical phenomenon JERSEY BOYS, making its triumphant return to the Music Hall for the first time since its Dallas debut in 2008. The season continues with the 2019 Tony Award®-winning Best Musical Revival OKLAHOMA! as you've never seen it before - reimagined for the 21st century, and TOOTSIE, a laugh-out-loud love letter to the theatre, based on the Oscar®-nominated film. Also announced are TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, Academy Award® winner Aaron Sorkin's stage adaptation of Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize winning masterwork; the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, MEAN GIRLS; the winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards® including Best New Musical, Hadestown; and the Tony Award®-winning musical with 35 smash hits through six decades of stardom, THE CHER SHOW. In addition, the Broadway sensation WICKED returns to North Texas and will be presented as an optional season add-on.

In continuation of the collaboration between Dallas Summer Musicals and the AT&T Performing Arts Center in an effort to expand arts entertainment in North Texas and provide even more opportunities for audiences to enjoy the best of Broadway, OKLAHOMA! and Hadestown will be presented by Dallas Summer Musicals at the Winspear Opera House.

"We are thrilled to kick off this new decade with a groundbreaking season of direct-from-Broadway hits," says Kenneth T. Novice, President of Dallas Summer Musicals. "I'm especially excited that DSM will be hosting Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of Harper Lee's TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, and that our patrons will have the chance to experience this seminal piece of American literature brought to vivid life like only live theater can do."

Dallas Summer Musicals' season packages start at $265, and an exclusive loyalty pricing offer is available to existing subscribers who renew before February 3, 2020, starting at $230. For more information, patrons can visit DallasSummerMusicals.org or call 1 (866) 276-4884, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Subscriptions can also be renewed in person at the Music Hall at Fair Park Box Office Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and two hours before performances on Saturday and Sunday.

Season subscribers avoid potential single ticket price increases closer to the show by reserving their seats now, and enjoy the privilege of priority ticket opportunities, lost ticket replacement, and exchange privileges on existing seats for select shows. On-sale dates for individual shows will be announced in the coming months. Group minimums start as low as 10 for select shows; groups can reserve seats now by calling (214) 426-4768 or emailing Groups@DallasSummerMusicals.org.

Subscribers can make the most of their season with CenterStage. CenterStage members receive exclusive perks tailored to enhance their experience at every performance while their tax-deductible gift supports the non-profit Dallas Summer Musicals and its community and education programs.

In addition to presenting the best of Broadway, DSM strives to impact the lives of children and families through community outreach and education. DSM offers year-round performances for diverse audiences of all ages and provides a wide array of arts-driven, equitable programs, such as ConnecTix, Community Spotlight, 212° Connect, and our annual High School Musical Theatre Awards, all of which have been uniquely created and influenced by the spirit of Broadway and will continue in the 2020-2021 season.

JERSEY BOYS | November 10-22, 2020

Presented by DSM at the Music Hall at Fair Park

They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard... and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story -- a story that has made them an international sensation all over again.

Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in the Tony and Grammy Award®-winning true-life musical phenomenon, JERSEY BOYS. From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this is the musical that's just too good to be true.

FEATURING THE LEGENDARY TOP TEN HITS:

"Sherry" Ÿ "Big Girls Don't Cry" Ÿ "Walk Like A Man" Ÿ "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" Ÿ "December, 1963 (Oh What A Night)"

OKLAHOMA! | December 9-20, 2020

Presented by DSM at the Winspear Opera House

This is OKLAHOMA! as you've never seen or heard it before-reimagined for the 21st century, and now the Tony Award® winner for Best Revival of a Musical. Funny and sexy, dark and jolting, this acclaimed production of OKLAHOMA! "lets us experience Rodgers and Hammerstein's greatness anew." (The New Yorker).

Stripped down to reveal the darker psychological truths at its core, Daniel Fish's production tells a story of a community circling its wagons against an outsider, and the frontier life that shaped America. Upending the sunny romance of a farmer and a cowpoke, this OKLAHOMA! allows the classic musical - and our country - to be seen in a whole new light.

"This production shocked me and moved me," raves Frank Rich of New York Magazine. "This is the OKLAHOMA! that was there all along." The Daily Beast says "Forget your traditional idea of Oklahoma! Daniel Fish's daring, brilliant, utterly absorbing re-interpretation is dark and different-brilliantly so."

TOOTSIE | January 26 - February 7, 2021

Presented by DSM at the Music Hall at Fair Park

It's "far and away the funniest musical of the season" (Daily News). It's "the most uproarious new show in years" (The Hollywood Reporter). It's "the best comedy on Broadway" (Forbes). No matter how you say it, TOOTSIE is unanimously funny! It's a laugh-out-loud love letter to the theatre, based on the Oscar®-nominated film. Featuring a Tony®-winning book by Robert Horn and an outrageously clever score by 2018 Tony® winner David Yazbek (The Band's Visit, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), this New

York Times Critic's Pick is a "hilarious, thoroughly modern TOOTSIE" (People Magazine) that's "even funnier than the movie!" (New York Post). "In these turbulent times, with the world out of balance, we need a place to let the good times roll," says Rolling Stone, "TOOTSIE is it."

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD | March 2-14, 2021

Presented by DSM at the Music Hall at Fair Park

All rise for Academy Award® winner Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prizewinning masterwork. The New York Times Critic's Pick TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD is "the most successful American play in Broadway history. It has not played to a single empty seat" (60 Minutes). Rolling Stone gives it 5 stars, calling it "an emotionally shattering landmark production of an American classic," and New York Magazine calls it "a real phenomenon. Majestic and incandescent, it's filled with breath and nuance and soul." With direction by Tony Award® winner Bartlett Sher, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - "the greatest novel of all time" (Chicago Tribune) - has quickly become "one of the greatest plays in history" (NPR).

MEAN GIRLS | April 6-18, 2021

Presented by DSM at the Music Hall at Fair Park

Direct from Broadway, MEAN GIRLS is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey ("30 Rock), composer Jeff Richmond ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and director Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

New York Magazine cheers, "MEAN GIRLS delivers with immense energy, a wicked sense of humor and joyful inside-jokery." USA Today says, "We'll let you in on a little secret, because we're such good friends: GET YOUR TICKETS NOW!"

HADESTOWN | May 18-30, 2021

Presented by DSM at the Winspear Opera House

COME SEE HOW THE WORLD COULD BE.

Welcome to Hadestown, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony® Awards including Best Musical, this acclaimed new musical by celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always.

HADESTOWN intertwines two mythic tales - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers and singers, Hadestown is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

THE CHER SHOW | July 6-18, 2021

Presented by DSM at the Music Hall at Fair Park

THE TONY AWARD®-WINNING MUSICAL!

HER LIFE. HER STORY. HER LEGEND.

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries, and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. THE CHER SHOW is the Tony Award-winning musical of her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon.

THE CHER SHOW is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy®, an Oscar®, an Emmy®, and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have you dancing in the aisles!

WICKED | August 4 - September 5, 2021

Presented by DSM at the Music Hall at Fair Park

(Season Add-On)

So much happened before Dorothy dropped in.

WICKED, the Broadway sensation, looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin-smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, WICKED-the untold true story of the Witches of Oz-transfixes audiences with its wildly inventive story that USA Today cheers is "a complete triumph! An original musical that will make you laugh, cry, and think."





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You