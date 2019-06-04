Free Summer Programming Starts This Saturday At Fair Park

Fair Park First, the non-profit organization created to oversee the management and stewardship of Fair Park, in partnership with Spectra and Biederman Redevelopment Ventures, has announced that it will offer free community programming each Saturday in June and July, beginning June 8. All programs and activities will take place around Leonhardt Lagoon at historic Fair Park.

"This first run of free programming is a sampling of the community-oriented offerings we're hoping to bring to Fair Park," said Peter Sullivan, General Manager of Fair Park. "These programs will also serve as a welcome opportunity for feedback from the community."

Kicking off this Saturday, June 8 at 9:00 AM, Field Days will feature free programs and activities, including yoga classes, games and sports, art activities, children's educational programs, and interactive music classes. Free parking will be available at Gate 5 and Gate 6, located off Robert Cullum Blvd.

"Part of our mission at Fair Park First is to put the park back into the park," said Darren L. James, President of the Fair Park First board. "This free programming is the first step towards getting the community involved in this process."

Spectra Venue Management, one of the leading venue management companies in the world, and Biederman Redevelopment Ventures, one of the country's most prominent urban planning, programming, and park redevelopment consultants, will oversee implementation of Field Days. This programming is among several new initiatives in the planned transformation of Fair Park.

"This is just an early experiment in activating the park at times, days, and seasons when there have traditionally been fewer people in the park from the community. We're excited to introduce this free programming for the entire Dallas community to enjoy," said Dan Biederman, President of Biederman Redevelopment Ventures.





