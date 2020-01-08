FRANK-N-FRIEND Announced At Casa Manana

Casa Mañana continues its 2019-20 Children's Theatre season, presented by Happy State Bank and sponsored by Frank Kent Cadillac, with the World Premiere of Frank-N-Friend, January 31-February 16, 2020. Tickets are on sale now.

It's been a big first day for super-smart Oliver, the new kid in school. He made two cool new friends, Michael and Kendra, but he also ran into Butch, the dreaded school bully. Butch may be out to get the new kid, but Oliver has a plan. With the help of his new friends and an advanced, top-secret computer, Oliver builds Frank-N-Friend: the fastest, strongest and coolest protector a kid has ever had! But along the way, Frank has a few things to share about what it means to be a friend in this new musical for the entire family. This show is suitable for all audiences.

Jacob Hemsath stars as "Oliver," and his best friends "Michael" and "Kendra" are played by Isaiah Christopher-Lord Harris and Morgan Haney. Jarret Self will play the role of the school bully "Butch." Ryan Michael Friedman will double as "Mr. Barnes" and "Frank-N-Friend," with Laura Wetsel as "Emmie," Gavin Guthrie as "Stevie/Newton" and Cara Statham Serber as "Coach Krempe/Mrs. Vogel."

About the show, director BJ Cleveland says, "We're so excited to kick off the New Year with a new musical never seen before! This world premiere (our second one this season) is a delightful tale about friendships and how we can discover things about ourselves, sometimes through the most unlikely of circumstances....and the angst of middle school. It's a fun story for school groups and families alike!"

Frank-N-Friend is written by Michael Visconti and Joe Sturgeon. It is choreographed by Merrill West and Vonda K. Bowling serves as music director. Scenic design is by Kimberly Powers, with lighting design by Jemimah McPeek, sound design by Jonathan Parke, costume design by Tammy Spencer and hair, wig and makeup design by Catherine Petty-Rogers.

Ticket prices start at $15 and may be purchased by visiting www.casamanana.org. Tickets are also available at the Casa Mañana Theatre Box Office, 3101 West Lancaster Avenue in Fort Worth.





