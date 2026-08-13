FIESTA DE LA ÓPERA Free Concert to Celebrate Latin Culture at Dallas Opera

NEW! Dallas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dallas & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Dallas Opera has announced a new free concert for North Texas audiences: Fiesta de la Ópera will celebrate Latin heritage on Sunday, September 27, at 2 PM at the Winspear Opera House. The event, which will feature music in various languages and supertitles in English and Spanish, will include the greatest hits of the opera, Latin, and salsa music repertoires.

“It's going to be an incredible time celebrating our culture in opera and on the classical stage,” says tenor Anthony León, who is of Cuban and Colombian descent and who is creating the concert's musical program.

“What's beautiful about Latinos and opera is that we've always been there in the story,” León, who also stars in TDO's upcoming production of THE ELIXIR OF LOVE, continues. “There are so many amazing Latino singers and artists who have contributed to this art form and changed it forever. We have a rich history we should be proud of.”

León and other guest singers will be accompanied by The Dallas Opera Orchestra and a six-piece Latin band, featuring piano, bass, conga, timbale, trumpet, and trombone. TDO Head of Music and Chorus Director Paolo Bressan conducts.

'In my culture, music is essential to life. It is always played at parties or fiestas, or when you are having guests in your home. I want this concert to feel like a welcome celebration to our artistic home for the Latin community,” says David Lomelí, TDO's Kern Wildenthal General Director and CEO, who became the first Latino in US history to occupy a top artistic position at a Level 1 opera Company.

The event is free, but reservations are required. Registration for tickets opens Monday, August 17. At that time attendees may also opt to purchase a ticket to a pre-concert brunch in the Winspear Opera House's Skyline Terrace. Brunch tickets are $75 each, and the menu has a Spanish flair with items like Tortilla Española, Pan con Tomate, and Cajeta Churros, along with typical breakfast fare, assorted juices, coffee, and tea.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

Date: Sunday, September 27, 2026, at 2 PM

Tickets: Free; reservations required. Learn more here.

Approximate duration: 1 hour and 20 minutes with one intermission

Language: Sung in various languages with English and Spanish supertitles.

Concert Sponsor: Ann Stuart, Ph.D.

Learn more about The Dallas Opera here.

Above photo: Kyle Flubacker

Need more Dallas Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming