Experience PY1: A New Destination for Entertainment

Premiering this winter, Arlington will be home to PY1, an innovative, pyramid-shaped entertainment venue by Lune Rouge Entertainment. After launching in Montreal, Canada this summer, the highly technological touring venue will make its US debut on December 31, 2019 at Globe Life Park for a limited engagement.

The PY1 experience includes Through the Echoes , the first custom multimedia production for the pyramid, as well as Stella - The Time Machine Journey , a new show for the entire family. At dark, PY1 will be presenting PY1 Nights, a redefined nightlife experience.

Through the Echoes is a one-of-a-kind multimedia show that takes visitors on a technological and emotional odyssey through space and time featuring lasers, 360° projections, kinetic stage elements, special effects and grandiose lightscapes.

Stella - The Time Machine Journey is a new participatory show that encourages kids and families to move and dance together in the biggest time machine ever built. Inspired, in part, by the show Through the Echoes, Stella promises an unforgettable adventure for the whole family.

On Saturday evenings and select special nights, PY1 Nights takes over the pyramid, transforming the venue into a gigantic dancefloor enhanced by projections and theatrical moments. Guests will be invited to express their creativity by dressing the part.

A dream-like experience of light, sound and spectacular visual effects, the PY1 pyramid offers a unique entertainment environment that can be enjoyed as a personal journey or with friends and family. Visitors are encouraged to let their curiosity run free and escape reality as they discover the mysteries that await all who enter the 81-foot tall pyramid starting December 31, 2019 for a limited time. This versatile technologically advanced venue can also be customized as a spectacular backdrop for special events or corporate activation. A truly exceptional opportunity to celebrate the New Year in a unique set-up in Arlington and to discover the pyramid the following weeks before it moves to its next location.

Tickets for Through the Echoes will be available at PY1.com and Ticketmaster on Nov. 22 and start at $40.50 including tax. Tickets for Stella - The Time Machine Journey will be on sale on Nov. 22 and start at $23.50 including tax. The very first PY1 Night for New Year's Eve will also be on sale on Nov. 22 and start at $38 including tax. Corporate and Group pricing are also available. Stay tuned for the upcoming PY1 Nights on sale date!





