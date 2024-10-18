Elizabeth Kensek Appointed Managing Director Of Amphibian Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Amphibian Stage has announced the appointment of Elizabeth Kensek as Managing Director, effective January 1, 2025. Elizabeth will begin transitioning into her role during the run of The Amazing, Fabulous, and Spectacular Untruths of Juan Garcia this October and November, where patrons may see her assisting in box office and house management.

Elizabeth Kensek's appointment comes as the organization bids farewell to its founding Artistic Director, Kathleen Culebro, who will step down at the end of this year after 25 years of leadership. Elizabeth will collaborate closely with the newly appointed Artistic Director, Jay Duffer, and the Board of Directors to oversee the theater's business operations, administration, and daily activities. Together, they will ensure Amphibian Stage's continued financial health, artistic quality, and commitment to its mission.

Elizabeth's hiring has the full support of Amphibian's administration, staff, and Board of Directors. Her extensive background in arts administration and her passion for live theater make her a valuable addition to the team.

Jay Duffer, Artistic Director, said: “I'm ecstatic to work alongside Elizabeth. She brings with her a wealth of knowledge and experience in producing nonprofit professional theater. Because of this, I've no doubt that the transition will be seamless for our staff, donors, and patrons. She comes with such great ideas and vision—she is going to teach me things about the job! In the past few weeks, Elizabeth has already demonstrated how quickly she can adapt to our unique ethos, mission, and values. I knew I had to seize this opportunity quickly. She is a highly valued asset to our North Texas artistic community and is beloved by artists and patrons alike. Everything she will bring to our organization and community will be beneficial to our longevity.”

Jennifer Jolin, Board President, added: “Elizabeth's skill set and experience in the industry, along with her wonderful personality and can-do attitude, make her a perfect fit. She will enable Amphibian to move into the future with new ideas while maintaining the unique culture that makes us such a special part of the arts scene in the Metroplex.”

