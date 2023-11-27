Eisemann Center to Present Six New Shows for 2024 - Tickets On Sale Now

Eisemann Center Presents continues the 2023-2024 Season with the addition of six exciting new shows for 2024. Tickets go on sale to the public Monday, November 27 at Click Here or 972.744.4650. These shows, in addition to the events already announced and on sale, celebrate the rich diversity of our North Texas community and showcase a diversity of performing arts genres that sometimes defy categorization. As Executive Director, Ally Haynes-Hamblen says, “Don't be afraid to take a risk on a performance or artist you've never heard of before – I can personally attest to the fact that they are all outstanding.”



TELL HIM IT'S JACKIE will play Saturday, March 9 at 2:00 & 8:00 pm and Sunday, March 10, 2024, at 2:00 pm in the Bank of America Theatre. Kait Haire portrays former First Lady Jackie Kennedy in a powerful and revealing narrative as she receives word, on June 5th, 1968, of her brother-in-law Robert Kennedy's assassination. Believing herself incapable of living through another great loss, Jackie decides on a course of action that will irrevocably change her future and that of her children. TELL HIM IT'S JACKIE is a fascinating exploration of the life of one of America's - and the world's - most recognizable and beloved figures. Tickets: $38-$64.



HANK AND MY HONKY TONK HEROES comes to the Bank of America Theatre stage on Friday, March 15 and Saturday, March 16, 2024, at 8:00 pm. Hank Williams is known the world over as the most influential singer/songwriter ever. Now, acclaimed performer/musician Jason Petty, along with his four-piece band, is bringing the authentic and insightful story of Hank Williams Sr. to life in HANK AND MY HONKY TONK HEROES for a special presentation. Tickets: $30-$40.



U.S. NAVY BAND SEA CHANTERS will return to Richardson and the Hill Performance Hall on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at 7:30 pm. The NAVY BAND SEA CHANTERS is the United States Navy's official chorus. The ensemble performs a variety of music ranging from traditional choral music to opera, Broadway, patriotic, and contemporary music. Admission is free but tickets are required and will be good until 7:30 pm night of show.



BEDTIME STORIES comes to life Wednesday, April 10 at 7:30 pm, Thursday, April 11 at 7:30 pm and Friday, April 12, 2024, at 8:00 pm in the Bank of America Theatre. “It was a dark and lonesome night...” When was the last time someone told you a story under the stars? Let Actor Thomas ­Dudkiewicz lead you into a strange and brilliantly dark world with BEDTIME STORIES. Conceived by Dutch collective URLAND, BEDTIME STORIES celebrates the art of the voice to tell engaging and immersive stories. This pitch-perfect narrated performance takes its inspiration from radio plays, using just Dudkiewicz's voice and well-timed sound effects to bring to life an enchanting cast of characters. Tickets: $32-$42.



KAREN MORGAN – FAR OUT WAY BACK COMEDY TOUR will appear on Thursday, April 18, 2024, at 7:30 pm in the Bank of America Theatre. Comedian Karen Morgan brings the FAR OUT WAY BACK COMEDY TOUR to performing arts venues this season. Audiences are loving her hilarious trip back to a time when rocks were pets, carpets were shag, and bike seats were bananas. This is a clean comedy show and is particularly suited for folks who grew up in the 70's and 80's or those who want to know how we all survived. Tickets: $20-$30.

AN EVENING WITH LEE ASHER will take place in the Hill Performance Hall on Friday, June 7, 2024, at 8:00 pm. Lee is an animal rescue advocate, content creator, motivational speaker and star of the Animal Planet series, My Pack

Life, who documents his rescue missions and daily life around The Asher House Sanctuary. After quitting his day job in 2017 to pursue his passion for rescuing animals and helping people, Lee and his dogs hit the road in a converted school bus, working with shelters across the nation to host meet & greets and adoption events. Along the way, Lee learned to harness the power of social media to inspire positivity, laughter, and happy tears among his 8M+ followers.

Tickets: $40-$50.

Tickets are available for purchase online at Click Here or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972.744.4650. You may choose four or more shows in this season and get a discount if all are purchased in the same transaction. Group discounts are available for 10 or more persons. Lobby and Ticket Office hours are 10 am – 6 pm Monday through Saturday and during all public events.



About the Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts: The Center, a City of Richardson facility, is a hub for arts and culture, dedicated to presenting exceptional and innovative artistic experiences. The center hosts a diverse range of performances, exhibitions, and educational programs, aiming to enrich the community through artistic expression. The Eisemann Center is in the Galatyn Park Urban Center at 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas. The Eisemann Center is easily accessible from Highway 75 North taking the Galatyn Parkway/ Renner Road exit going north and the Galatyn Parkway/Campbell Road exit going south or from the DART light rail station at Galatyn Park.

Photo credit: Emery Entertainment.