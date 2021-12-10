Eisemann Center Announces Three Additional Shows for 2021-2022 Presenting Season

The Eisemann Center has announced the return of Eisemann Center Presents with two new shows and the return of an Eisemann Center favorite in 2022. These shows are joining the previously announced four-concert series of Keyboard ConversationsÂ® with Jeffrey Siegel. The TEN Tenors will make a third appearance on the Hill Performance Hall stage Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 7:30 pm with Love is in the Air. Making their first appearance at the Center, THE BRIT PACK will be in the Bank of America Theatre Friday, March 4, 2022 at 7:30 pm. Closing the season will be GO NOW! Performs the Music of The Moody Blues on Friday, June 10, 2022 at 7:30 pm. Keyboard ConversationsÂ® is sponsored by Dr. John F. Dixon and the Eisemann Center Presents Special Events are sponsored by Methodist Richardson Medical Center.

THE TEN TENORS

Love Is In The Air is the latest show from The TEN Tenors, which made its debut in Adelaide Australia on May 18th 2019. The TEN Tenors latest show embraces love in all its forms and includes some of the most popular feel-good love songs and wedding first dance songs of all time. They'll cover many of your favorite romantic tunes, from pop songs with a twist to classic love songs, and even a few of the most famous and touching love arias in existence. See The TEN Tenors on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 7:30 pm in the Hill Performance Hall. Tickets range from $48 - $65.



The concert includes "All You Need Is Love," "Unchained Melody," "I'd do Anything for Love," and that enduring classic "Somebody to Love" along with many more, all performed in incredible 10-part harmony. These songs and many more celebrate one of the greatest feelings in the world. They're the best reminder that love is free but can make you feel like the richest person in the world. Love Is In The Air is the sort of concert guaranteed to fill you with passion and put a huge smile on your face. For anyone with a soft spot for a tender tune, this is an experience not to be missed.

THE BRIT PACK

The Brit Pack - the most authentic British Invasion experience this side of the Atlantic. Formed in 2011 by British session musicians based in NYC, The Brit Pack take their audience on a journey through a dynamic blend of British classics known and loved by all, including The Beatles, Rolling Stones, Queen, David Bowie, Elton John, The Who, Oasis, Radiohead, The Police, Amy Winehouse and many more. See The Brit Pack on Friday, March 4, 2022 at 7:30 pm in the Bank of America Theatre. Tickets are $48.

The Brit Pack is a supergroup of sorts, featuring the amazing talents of Matt Nakoa (vocals, guitar, keys), Mark Johnson (guitar, vocals), Bryan Percivall (bass), and Will Haywood Smith (drums). The accomplished band members of The Brit Pack have performed with artists such as Paul McCartney, Elton John, Britney Spears, Chet Faker, Tom Rush and Mark Hudson among many others. They have performed for company events at Google and YouTube and even arranged music for major television events like The Oscars. The Brit Pack delivers a show full of music from major names across the pond that's at the same time familiar enough to make audiences feel right at home and high-energy enough to get the crowd on their feet.





GO NOW! Performs the Music of The Moody Blues



GO NOW! The Music of The Moody Blues is an opportunity for fans to experience this timeless music live, in a tribute to...The Greatest Classic Rock Band of a Generation and Rock and Roll Hall of Famers - THE MOODY BLUES.



Gordy Marshall toured and recorded with The Moody Blues for twenty-five years. Together with Mick Wilson (lead singer of 10CC for twenty years) they present a super-group of world class musicians, singers and songwriters and meticulously recreate the elegance of a Moody Blues concert.



In this show, all the classic hits are celebrated, including "Nights in White Satin," "Go Now," "Tuesday Afternoon, Legend of a Mind (Timothy Leary's Dead)," "I Know You're Out There Somewhere, Question, Isn't Life Strange" plus "Forever Autumn" and a show-stealing rendition of "Eve of the War" from Jeff Wayne's The War of the Worlds. Joining Gordy and Mick on stage are Patrick Duffin (Jersey Boys); Nick Kendall (We Will Rock You) and Ryan Farmery (Simply Red).

Tickets may be purchased online at www.eisemanncenter.com, by telephone and in person beginning Friday, December 10, 2021. Discounts are available on all three shows for groups of 10 or more. For more information, call the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972-744-4650. The Ticket Office is open Monday through Saturday from 10:00 am until 6:00 pm and one hour prior to curtain time for all events