'Eisemann Center Presents' Single Tickets Are On Sale Now

The Eisemann Center and the City of Richardson announced the 2022-2023 Season of Eisemann Center Presents (ECP) at a City Council meeting Mon, May 2, 2022. The season includes the full subscription series: Jeffrey Siegel's Keyboard Conversations with a total of four concerts; and a varied roster of artists including the return of the Paul Taylor Dance Company and The BRIT PACK. Single tickets for all shows are on sale now.

Jeffrey Siegel's Keyboard Conversations are piano concerts with broad, popular appeal and lively commentary, making the music more accessible and meaningful for all. Each piece is performed in its entirety and there is a question and answer session following each concert. Piano and music teachers may request one complimentary ticket for each ticket purchased (single or subscription) to bring a student to experience a Keyboard Conversations concert. The series is sponsored by Dr. John F. Dixon.

Jeffrey Siegel's Keyboard Conversations Concerts for 2022-2023:

AMERICAN PIANISTIC TREASURES / Mon, Oct. 17, 2022 at 7:30 pm

IMMORTAL IMPROMPTUS / Mon, Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:30 pm

MUSICAL VALENTINES / Mon, Feb. 20, 2023 at 7:30 pm

MOZART & FRIENDS / Mon. Apr. 17, 2023 at 7:30 pm

Paul Taylor DANCE COMPANY / Sat, Oct. 8, 2022 at 7:30 pm

Returning to the Eisemann Center for a 10th appearance, the Paul Taylor DANCE COMPANY, established in 1954, is a national treasure and one of the world's most sought-after dance troupes. Mr. Taylor has become an American cultural icon and one of history's most celebrated artists. His dancers travel the globe, bringing his ever-burgeoning repertoire to theaters and venues of every size and description. A Master Class will be held on Fri, Oct. 7 at the Tuzer Dance School in Richardson.

PADDINGTON GETS IN A JAM / Sat, Oct. 29, 2022 at 11:00 am & 2:00 pm

Watch Paddington, the famous, accident prone bear, as he takes to the stage in this fun-filled comedy. Paddington is making his favorite marmalade jam with the help of the Brown's housekeeper Mrs. Bird, but they run out of sugar, so Paddington heads next door to borrow some from Mr. Curry. The usually grumpy Mr. Curry is even more short tempered than ever as he prepares for a visit from his great aunt who is a stickler for tidiness. Paddington, feeling sorry for Mr. Curry, volunteers to help him with his chores. Unfortunately for Paddington his good intentions end up leading to chaos, as one by one each of his jobs starts to have an unexpected outcome! Will Paddington be able to fix everything before Mr. Curry and his great aunt arrive home?

CHRISTMAS WITH C.S. Lewis / Wed, Dec. 14 - Sat, Dec. 17, 2022 for five performances

British Actor David Payne (subject to change) stars in this one-man show which tells the story of how Christmas came to mean so much to this former atheist. The evening is filled with Lewis's trademark humor and insight.

THE MUSIC OF Sam Cooke - A Change is Gonna Come / Fri, Jan. 20, 2023 at 8:00 pm

The Music of Sam Cooke - The King of Soul starring Bradd Marquis. This is a fantastic new show depicting the life and music of one of America's most iconic and talented performers, the legendary Sam Cooke. A rip- roaring soulful performance brought to you alongside a live big band. Sam Cooke pioneered soul by melding elements of R&B, Gospel and Pop into a sound that was new and still coalescing at the time. His pioneering contributions to soul music led to the rise of Aretha Franklin, Al Green, Curtis Mayfield, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, and popularized the likes of Otis Redding and James Brown.

THE BRIT PACK RETURNS / Sat, Mar. 11, 2023 at 7:30 pm

The Brit Pack is a supergroup of sorts formed in 2011 by British session musicians, featuring the amazing talents of Matt Nakoa (vocals, guitar, keys), Mark Johnson (guitar, vocals), Bryan Percivall (bass), and Will Haywood Smith (drums). The accomplished band members of The Brit Pack have performed with artists such as Paul McCartney, Elton John, Britney Spears, Chet Faker, Tom Rush and Mark Hudson among many others. The Brit Pack takes their audience on a journey through a dynamic blend of British classics known and loved by all, including The Beatles, Rolling Stones, Queen, David Bowie, Elton John, The Who, Oasis, Radiohead, The Police, Amy Winehouse and many more. Their first appearance at the Eisemann Center was in March 2022 and they are back in the 2022-2023 Season by popular demand.

CELTIC ANGELS IRELAND / Sun, Mar. 19, 2023 at 3:00 pm

Direct from Dublin for a second appearance at the Eisemann Center. Fans of Irish music, dance and culture can expect a joyous celebration of everything Irish with Celtic Angels Ireland joined by Celtic Knight Dancers and The Trinity Band Ensemble of Dublin. The audience can expect sweet and stirring songs of Ireland, rigorously precise dances, and traditional musicianship as these artists carry you to Ireland on wings of music.

SUBSCRIPTIONS AND SINGLE TICKETS

The Keyboard Conversations series subscriptions range from $126.00 to $150.00 at a 25% discount off single ticket prices. All ticket prices include a $2.00 non-refundable facility maintenance fee. Subscriptions may now be renewed or purchased online at www.eisemanncenter.com/subscriptions.

Single tickets may be purchased online at www.eisemanncenter.com, by telephone and in person beginning Friday, July 8, 2022. For more information, call the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972-744-4650. The Ticket Office is open Monday through Saturday from 10:00 am until 6:00 pm and one hour prior to curtain time for all events.



The Eisemann Center is a City of Richardson facility located in the Galatyn Park Urban Center at 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas.