Eisemann Center Partners With Wildflower Festival To Present BANDALOOP In May

BANDALOOP will appear on Friday, May 19 at 6:30 pm and 7:45 pm, and Saturday, May 20 at 12:30 pm, 2:00 pm and 6:30 pm.

The Eisemann Center will present BANDALOOP, innovator of vertical dance, first at the Eisemann Center Presents 2023-2024 Season Preview Party on Thursday, May 11 at 6:00 pm*. This is a private event for Members, donors, subscribers, City of Richardson stakeholders and leadership. Then, in partnership with the Wildflower Arts & Music Festival, BANDALOOP will appear on Friday, May 19 at 6:30 pm and 7:45 pm, and Saturday, May 20 at 12:30 pm, 2:00 pm and 6:30 pm, using the Eisemann Center front (south) side and east Performance Drive side as their dance walls. BANDALOOP is creating an immersive and dynamic approach to activating public space.


BANDALOOP celebrates the human spirit, nature, and communities through dance that uses climbing technology to expand and challenge what is possible. An innovator of vertical performance, BANDALOOP seamlessly weaves dynamic physicality and intricate choreography to turn the dance floor on its side. Founded by Amelia Rudolph and under the artistic direction of Melecio Estrella, the work re-imagines dance, activates public spaces, and inspires wonder and imagination in audiences around the world. BANDALOOP trains dancers and youth at home and on tour and has performed live for literally millions of people. BANDALOOP is based in Oakland, CA, where the company incubates and produces work for its local audiences and for touring performances presented around the globe.

"We look forward to welcoming BANDALOOP to the Eisemann Center as our season preview event and also as part of our signature annual Wildflower Arts & Music Festival," said City of Richardson Mayor Paul Voelker. "The arts in Richardson reflect our city's rich cultural history and diversity, and we are proud to serve as a destination for cutting-edge performance groups like BANDALOOP that celebrate the human spirit, nature and community. We look forward to sharing this experience with visitors from around the region as they join us for these events."

Wildflower Festival tickets range from $15 for Richardson residents to $75 for a three-day pass or $400 for a VIP package and are available for purchase online at Click Here. BANDALOOP is funded by The City of Oakland, The National Endowment for The Arts and a diverse set of individual donors who support our work from around the world. @BANDALOOPing

The Charles W. Eisemann Center is located in the Galatyn Park Urban Center at 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas. The Eisemann Center is easily accessible from Highway 75 North taking the Galatyn Parkway/ Renner Road exit going north and the Galatyn Parkway/Campbell Road exit going south or from the DART light rail station at Galatyn Park.




