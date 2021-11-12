Disney Classics Become “Part Of Your World” As The Plano Symphony Orchestra Presents DISNEY IN CONCERT

The Plano Symphony Orchestra will bring beloved songs from classic Disney films to the Eisemann Center on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 8 p.m with Disney in Concert - Magical Music From the Movies.

Enjoy many of Walt Disney's stories and creations through memorable melodies in a performance featuring the Plano Symphony Orchestra, four Broadway caliber vocalists, film clips from iconic Disney movies, and a scripted narrative by the singers.

Tickets range from $33 to $95 and can be purchased through the Plano Symphony Orchestra Box Office (972-473-7262/planosymphony.org). Student tickets are available for $15 by calling the Box Office. The Eisemann Center is located at 2351 Performance Dr., Richardson, TX.

Audiences are invited to "Be Our Guest" at this enchanting multimedia extravaganza. The Plano Symphony Orchestra and Broadway vocalists will perform live as iconic scenes from your family's favorite Disney movies are projected on a big screen. Four leading vocalists will perform music that Mouseketeers of all ages know so well, such as "Colors of the Wind" from Pocahontas, "I Wanna Be Like You" from The Jungle Book, "It's a Small World," and a Mary Poppins medley. Experience the wonderful orchestral music from animated classics as Frozen, The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, and more come to life in this showcase of Disney's marvelous movies and music. This concert is perfect for the entire family-enjoy your favorite Disney songs in a whole new way...live in concert!

To learn more about Disney in Concert and other upcoming Plano Symphony Orchestra events, visit www.planosymphony.org.