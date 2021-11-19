Dallas Theater Center to Present A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Dallas Theater Center annual tradition of A Christmas Carol returns live on stage this year! The show opens November 24 at the Dee & Charles Wyly Theatre and the first preview has already sold out, building excitement for opening night! After transitioning to a digital version of A Christmas Carol during the 2020-21 season, this season welcomes DTC audiences back to its large-scale indoor production, right in time for the holiday season.

Dallas Theater Center continues its 12-year partnership with the North Texas Food Bank. They will collect donations after each performance, with every dollar going to the food bank. DTC audiences have contributed almost $900,000, providing more than 2.7 million meals to food-insecure North Texans.

Christie Vela, Associate Artistic Director at Theatre Three and a founding member of DTC's Diane and Brierley Resident Acting Company, directs the production. She has also directed several other DTC productions including A Christmas Carol (2015), Gloria, and Real Women Have Curves. Vela has directed productions at Shakespeare Dallas, Second Thought Theatre, and Kitchen Dog Theater. Vela is also an accomplished actress, most recently seen onstage in DTC's Tiny Beautiful Things. She also featured in DTC's productions of Steel Magnolias, Inherit the Wind, Sense and Sensibility, and Les Misérables.

"This play never stops being relevant. After everything that happened in 2020, it's much more relevant. We found out who was really essential. Teachers, workers, people in the warehouses. Not bankers," said Christie Vela, Director, A Christmas Carol. "This is a battle for Scrooge's soul. This production illustrates how much our actions mean, how much what we do matters."

Raphael Parry, Executive and Artistic Director of Shakespeare Dallas, will star as Ebenezer Scrooge. Parry joined Shakespeare Dallas in 2002, becoming Executive and Artistic Director in 2008. He is scheduled to direct A Midsummer Night's Dream in the summer of 2022, part of Shakespeare Dallas' 50th Season. He is also the Co-Founder and former Co-Artistic Director of Undermain Theatre, the Founding Producer of Project X: Theatre, and served for five years as Artistic Director of Young Audiences of North Texas. Parry has received multiple citations from the Dallas Theatre Critics' Forum and the Leon Rabin Awards as a director and actor. This is a return to the DTC stage for Parry. He joined the theater as an actor for several roles including in The Importance of Being Earnest, Tartuffe, and Taking Steps. He even acted in and directed DTC's A Christmas Carol (1995,1997).

"The holiday season is a wonderful time to celebrate with our families and friends. I think the timeless story of the redemption of Scrooge combined with the wonderful music and spectacle of live theater creates a magical moment for all involved," said Raphael Parry, Ebenezer Scrooge, A Christmas Carol.

In A Christmas Carol, three spirits come to visit the miserly Scrooge, and to take him on a fantastic journey through Christmases past, present and future. But will it be enough to save Scrooge's soul? Brimming with joyful songs, magical spirits, and holiday cheer, DTC reimagines Dickens' classic tale of joy, redemption, and the spirit of Christmas.

Dallas Theater Center requires audience members older than 12 to have a negative COVID-19 test or to provide proof of vaccination. Guests will not be required to show I.D. and DTC will not save patrons information. To view DTC's COVID-19 Guest Policy, please visit www.dallastheatercenter.org/covid-19-guest-policy

Concessions will be available for purchase before the show. The production runs November 24 - December 26. To get more information or to buy tickets please visit www.dallastheatercenter.org/show/a-christmas-carol-2021/