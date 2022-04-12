Dallas Symphony Orchestra Announces DSO WINE & FOOD FESTIVAL Set For August

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra (DSO) announces its second Wine and Food Festival which will take place August 25-27, 2022, at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center. The event will feature wines from around the world, champagnes, craft brews, locally distilled spirits, plus tastes and small plates from celebrated Dallas chefs and restaurants. Full details and ticket information is available at dallassymphony.org/dsowff. Ticket holders must be 21 or older for entry.

"I am pleased to announce our second annual Wine and Food Festival," said Ross Perot President & CEO Kim Noltemy. "We are looking forward to welcoming back vintners, chefs and craftspeople from last year as well as new chefs and connoisseurs to join in on this new tradition."

The event will open with sparkling wine and a welcome followed by the Summer Wine Down Dinner, a spectacular four-course dinner with wine pairings, from 7PM to 9PM. The dinner will be joined by a Wine Rep and Chef to share exciting information about the meals and accompanying wines.

During the weekend, the Meyerson will be filled with the melodious sounds of clinking glasses and lively chatter as guests are invited to attend events, including:

Summer Wine Down Dinner, $240Thursday, August 25, 7PMThe panoramic Downtown views of Opus Restaurant in the Meyerson are the setting for this elegant wine dinner that celebrates the artistry of local flavor. Begin with a champagne toast followed by a four-course meal with thoughtfully inspired wine pairings. This one-night only event features some of the most exciting local celebrity chefs at the forefront of Dallas' nationally recognized culinary scene - Eric Dreyer from Monarch, Joel Orsini from Profound Farm and Tiffany Derry from Roots Southern Table.

BBQ, Bourbon, and Beer Tasting, $95Friday, August 26, 7 - 10PMFriday evening, attendees will enjoy a BBQ, bourbon and beer tasting in Betty Marcus Park, next to the Meyerson Symphony Center. Food trucks will line the street while local artists offer stunning artwork to peruse. Sample and learn about bourbon and beer while dancing to the tunes of Justin Pickard and the Thunderbird Winos.

Riedel Seminar, $150Saturday, August 27, 11AM - 12PMWine enthusiasts of all varieties will enjoy this hour-long seminar, presented by professionals from the famed Riedel Glassware, a 266 year-old family owned business. What better way to learn about Riedel's Performance glassware than on the stage of the Meyerson. Your ticket includes rare access to the Meyerson stage, the wine tasting and a set of wine glasses.

Symphony of Flavors Grand Tasting, $125Saturday, August 27, 12 - 3PMThe magnificent Meyerson with its floor-to-ceiling glass walls offers a dramatic backdrop for the DSO's Grand Tasting. The event will feature bold and delicate flavors, wine varietals from around the world and foods from some of the finest chefs and restaurants right here in Dallas. Sample and learn about wine as well as craft beers, spirits and bubbles, while enjoying samples offered to you by the behind-the-scenes folks that create the culinary experiences you love at some of Dallas's favorite restaurants. This all-inclusive event also includes a complimentary souvenir wine glass.

Chocolate Seminar

$75 Saturday, August 27

After the Grand Tasting, guests can enjoy a seminar centered on chocolate on the stage of the Meyerson Symphony Center. Amuse in a selection of locally-crafted artisanal chocolates and pairing of wines as we dive into what makes the combination of chocolate and wine so irresistible.

The Festival Pass ($250) includes tickets to the BBQ, Bourbon & Beer Event, the Grand Tasting and Champagne Tasting Access. The Weekender Pass ($700) includes tickets to the Summer Wine Down Dinner, Whiskey Seminar, BBQ, Bourbon & Beer Event, Reidel Wine Seminar, Champagne Tasting Access, Grand Tasting, Chocolate Seminar and a VIP Lanyard.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. For information, please call Sarah Whitling, Director of Institutional Giving at 214-871-4062.