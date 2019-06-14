Dallas Summer Musicals 2019-2020 Season Tickets Now Available

Dallas Summer Musicals (DSM) and Broadway Across America (BAA) announced today that new 2019-2020 season subscription packages are now available to the general public. Pop-culture phenomenon DEAR EVAN HANSEN and Disney's FROZEN anchor the nine-show season made up of Tony Award winners, acclaimed revivals, North Texas premieres and beloved family favorites.

The seven-show season package includes CATS, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, THE BAND'S VISIT, COME FROM AWAY, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, Disney's FROZEN and ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE. In addition, subscribers may also include BLUE MAN GROUP and RENT as optional add-ons.

THE BAND'S VISIT and BLUE MAN GROUP will be presented at the Winspear Opera House as part of the exciting new collaboration between Dallas Summer Musicals and the AT&T Performing Arts Center.



Season packages start at $240 and are available at DallasSummerMusicals.org or by phone at 1 (866) 276-4884, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Subscriptions can also be purchased in person at the Music Hall at Fair Park Box Office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Season subscribers avoid potential single ticket price increases closer to the show by reserving their seats now, and enjoy the privilege of priority ticket opportunities, lost ticket replacement, and exchange privileges on existing seats for select shows. On-sale dates for individual shows will be announced in the coming months. Group minimums start as low as 10 for select shows; groups can reserve seats now by calling (214) 426-4768 or emailing Groups@DallasSummerMusicals.org.

To make the most of your season, join CenterStage and enjoy benefits tailored to enhance your experience every time you see a show. CenterStage members get exclusive privileges including best available seating, reserved parking, beverage and dining perks, dedicated Chairman's Suite access and single ticket access before the general public. Join at the Shimmering Star level or higher and receive access to additional, new and upgraded Producers' Circle subscriptions. To learn more about the power of CenterStage membership, call 214-426-6333 or email CenterStage@dallassummermusicals.org.

2019-2020 subscribers will also have first access to tickets for WICKED, returning to Dallas Summer Musicals in the 2020-2021 season.

CATS | November 5-17, 2019

CATS, the record-breaking musical spectacular by Andrew Lloyd Webber that has captivated audiences in over 30 countries and 15 languages, is now on tour across North America! Audiences and critics alike are rediscovering this beloved musical with breathtaking music, including one of the most treasured songs in musical theater-"Memory". Winner of 7 Tony Awards including BEST MUSICAL, CATS tells the story of one magical night when an extraordinary tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn. The original score by Andrew Lloyd Webber (The Phantom of the Opera, School of Rock, Sunset Boulevard), original scenic and costume design by John Napier (Les Misérables), all-new lighting design by Natasha Katz (Aladdin), all-new sound design by Mick Potter, new choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton) based on the original choreography by Gillian Lynne (Phantom) and direction by Trevor Nunn (Les Misérables) make this production a new CATS for a new generation!

DEAR EVAN HANSEN | November 26 - December 8, 2019

WINNER OF SIX 2017 TONY AWARDS INCLUDING BEST MUSICAL AND THE 2018 GRAMMY AWARD FOR BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. DEAR EVAN HANSEN is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN has struck a remarkable chord with audiences and critics everywhere, including The Washington Post who says DEAR EVAN HANSEN is "one of the most remarkable shows in musical theatre history." The New York Times calls it "a gut-punching, breathtaking knockout of a musical." And NBC Nightly News declares the musical "an anthem resonating on Broadway and beyond."

DEAR EVAN HANSEN features a book by Tony Award winner Steven Levenson, a score by Grammy, Tony and Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman), and direction by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal).

BLUE MAN GROUP | January 15-19, 2020

Presented at the Winspear Opera House

(Season Add-On)

BLUE MAN GROUP performances are euphoric celebrations of human connection through art, music, comedy and non-verbal communication. Since debuting at New York's Astor Place Theatre, the live show has expanded to additional domestic residencies in Boston, Chicago, Las Vegas and Orlando, an international residency in Berlin, and multiple North American and World tours, reaching more than 35 million people worldwide. Blue Man Group is universally appealing to a broad range of age groups and cultural backgrounds, and continually injected with new music, fresh stories, custom instruments and sensory stimulating graphics.

At BLUE MAN GROUP, you'll rock, laugh and party. As three bald and blue men explore our world, together we'll discover music, comedy and surprises at every turn. By the end of this spectacular journey, you'll be saying "I DON'T EVEN KNOW WHAT JUST HAPPENED BUT I LOOOVED IT." 35 million people of all ages and cultures know what Blue Man Group is really about. Now it's your turn!

THE BAND'S VISIT | February 4-16, 2020

Presented at the Winspear Opera House

THE BAND'S VISIT is the winner of 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, making it one of the most Tony-winning musicals in history. And now it's also a Grammy Award winner for Best Musical Theater Album.

In this joyously offbeat story, set in a town that's way off the beaten path, a band of musicians arrive lost, out of the blue. Under the spell of the desert sky, and with beautiful music perfuming the air, the band brings the town to life in unexpected and tantalizing ways. Even the briefest visit can stay with you forever.

With a Tony- and Grammy-winning score that seduces your soul and sweeps you off your feet, and featuring thrillingly talented onstage musicians, THE BAND'S VISIT rejoices in the way music makes us laugh, makes us cry, and ultimately, brings us together.

COME FROM AWAY | March 10-22, 2020

Broadway's COME FROM AWAY is a Best Musical winner across North America!

This New York Times Critics' Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed, and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

Don't miss this breathtaking new musical written by Tony nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein and helmed by this year's Tony-winning Best Director, Christopher Ashley. Newsweek cheers, "It takes you to a place you never want to leave!"

On 9/11, the world stopped. On 9/12, their stories moved us all.

RENT 20th Anniversary Tour | April 14-19, 2020

(Season Add-On)

In 1996, an original rock musical by a little-known composer opened on Broadway... and forever changed the landscape of American theatre. Two decades later, Jonathan Larson's RENT continues to speak loudly and defiantly to audiences across generations and all over the world. And now, this Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning masterpiece returns to the stage in a vibrant 20th anniversary touring production. A re-imagining of Puccini's La Bohème, RENT follows an unforgettable year in the lives of seven artists struggling to follow their dreams without selling out. With its inspiring message of joy and hope in the face of fear, this timeless celebration of friendship and creativity reminds us to measure our lives with the only thing that truly matters-love.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR | April 28 - May 10, 2020

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is an iconic musical phenomenon with a world-wide fan base. In celebration of its 50th Anniversary, a new mesmerizing production comes to North America. Originally staged by London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and helmed by the acclaimed director Timothy Sheader (Crazy for You, Into the Woods) and award winning choreographer Drew McOnie (King Kong, Strictly Ballroom), this production won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival garnering unprecedented reviews and accolades. Appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans, this production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring.

With music and lyrics by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes 'I Don't Know How to Love Him', 'Gethsemane' and 'Superstar'.

Disney's FROZEN | June 17 - July 12, 2020

A mysterious secret. A family torn apart. As one sister struggles with being an outsider and harnessing her powers within, the other sets out on a thrilling adventure to bring her family together once again. Both are searching for love, but they'll learn that to find it they'll have to look inside themselves first.

FROZEN is melting hearts on Broadway in an all-new production created for the stage by an award-winning team. It features the songs you know and love from the original film plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers. The creative team at its helm has won a cumulative 16 Tonys and includes Oscar Award winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT-winning Robert Lopez (music & lyrics), Oscar-winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award-winner Michael Grandage (director) and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer).

An unforgettable theatrical experience filled with sensational special effects, stunning sets and costumes, and powerhouse performances, FROZEN is everything you want in a musical: It's moving. It's spectacular. And above all, it's pure Broadway joy.

Jimmy Buffett'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE | July 28 - August 9, 2020

Welcome to Margaritaville, where people come to get away from it all-and stay to find something they never expected. With a book by Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia ("My Name is Earl," "Raising Hope") and Emmy Award nominee Mike O'Malley ("Survivors Remorse," "Shameless") ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE is the musical comedy featuring both original songs and your most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including "Fins," "Volcano," "Cheeseburger in Paradise" and many more. USA Today calls it "A little slice of paradise!" and Entertainment Weekly raves, "It will knock your flip-flops off!" So don't let the party start without you.

About Dallas Summer Musicals:

Since 1941, the non-profit Dallas Summer Musicals Inc. (DSM) has presented the Best of Broadway to North Texas audiences. Located in the historic Music Hall at Fair Park, DSM promotes excellence in live musical theatre with year-round performances for diverse audiences of all ages, impacting the lives of children and families through education and community outreach programs, while enriching the cultural landscape of North Texas and the Southwest Region.

As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, DSM relies on a variety of funding sources to offer affordable ticket prices, preserve the beautiful historic theatre, educate young audiences and develop impactful community programs.

DSM gratefully acknowledges the support of our season sponsors, annual fund donors and corporate partners American Airlines, Texas Instruments, The Dallas Morning News, and WFAA TV Channel 8. For more information about Dallas Summer Musicals, please call 214-421-5678 or visit our website at DallasSummerMusicals.org.





