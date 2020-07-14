Dallas Children's Theater Presents Its First Virtual Performance, MISS NELSON HAS A FIELD DAY

This week, DCT will present its first fully virtual production - MISS NELSON HAS A FIELD DAY. This delightful show was DCT's National Touring Production before it was pulled from the road in mid March due to COVID-19. MISS NELSON HAS A FIELD DAY is ready to go on an entirely new tour, virtually, into the living room of families everywhere.

This high-definition virtual performance was shot on multiple cameras in DCT's own Baker Theater in the Rosewood Center for the Performing Arts. Families may rent a performance for $10 from now until August 1st. Avid Miss Nelson fans might want to upgrade to the $25 package which includes an opportunity to Zoom with Playwright Joan B. Cushing who also wrote the musicals: MISS NELSON IS MISSING, JUNIE B. JONES & A LITTLE MONKEY BUSINESS, and DIARY OF A WORM, A SPIDER, & A FLY, which performed at DCT just last summer. Former Board President, Sharron Hunt, will also share with families how she influenced the name Super Bowl and cast members will be online as well. The live Zoom event will be on Thursday, July 30 at 7PM.

And there is even more! If a patron chooses to upgrade to the $50 package, they will receive an invite to the special Zoom session, a personalized video wake-up call from their choice of four characters (Coach, Viola Swamp, Miss Nelson or the Cheerleader. Package buyers will also be entered in a drawing to receive a stuffed football, book or other great items.

To access the stream, families should go to dct.org/nelson/digital, and select the package they desire. They will be guided through the login process and then plan to watch the show one time over the next three days. The play will be available for purchase between now and August 1.

In MISS NELSON HAS A FIELD DAY, families watch the journey of the Horace B. Smedley Tornadoes, the worst football team in the world, as they attempt to focus long enough to score a single point. When their coach can't motivate them, Miss Nelson, the school's favorite teacher, is forced to call in a trusted, yet feared, reinforcement in this zany musical spectacular. Watch as the bold and intimidating Coach Viola Swamp whips the Tornadoes into shape just in time for the big rivalry game!

Cast:

Austin Ray Beck - Patrick

Dakota Davis - Kenny

Parker Fitzgerald - Daniel/Cafeteria Lady

Emily Grove - Miss Nelson/Viola Swamp

Morgan Maxey - Lauren

Sam McCalla - Coach Armstrong/Principal Blandsworth

Production Team:

Tour Producing Director - Sally Fiorello

Director/Choreographer - K. Doug Miller

Music Director - Pamela McLain

Production Manager - Justin Miller Audio Engineer - Brian Christensen

Asst. Production Manager - Janel Villatoro

DCT Technical Director - Josh Smith

PSM/Tour TD/Lighting Director - Trey Nicholson

Sound Engineer/Tour Asst. TD - Ryan Brazil

Master Electrician - Jason Monmaney

Scenic Designer - Michelle Harvey

Asst. Scenic Designer - Bianca Folgar

Lighting Designer - John M. Moss II

Assistant Lighting Designer - Will Elphingstone

Costume Designer - Lyle Hutchon

Sound Designer - Marco Salinas

Props Designer - Beck Schlabach

Original Orchestrations by - Deborah Wicks LaPuma

