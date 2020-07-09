Dallas Art Fair Launches Digital Marketplace, 'Culture Place, Inc.'

Today, the Dallas Art Fair has launched Culture Place, Inc., a digital marketplace for contemporary art collectors to discover, connect, and buy from galleries across the region, which will be augmented with weekly artist studio visits, conversations, and other online programming.



As an extension of the Dallas Art Fair brand, collectors will be able to easily search for art by gallery, artist, and title, and then make their purchase through the Culture Place platform. Culture Place will focus on highlighting Texan galleries, but will also welcome galleries and programming from neighboring states. Invited galleries will refresh their artworks every 60 days and are able to use Culture Place even if they have not participated in the Dallas Art Fair before.



The launch comes on the heels of the first-ever online Dallas Art Fair, which ran in April after the physical fair was postponed due to the pandemic. The quick pivot to a fully digital fair proved highly successful, resulting in nearly $3 million in sales for participating galleries during the course of the 10-day venture.



"Culture Place will enable dealers to connect with our audience of collectors on an ongoing basis, to engage more deeply in conversations about art in today's world, and to facilitate the sale of art when the opportunity for physical engagement has evaporated. We have cultivated meaningful relationships and friendships with our gallerists over the past dozen years and we aim to continue to help them showcase their artists' work to the world," says John Sughrue, Culture Place, Inc. Founder and Dallas Art Fair, LLC Chairman.



"Culture Place is an ongoing digital exchange to promote a cultural lifestyle. We will continue our mission to connect our audience to a curated offering while highlighting the best of our region," says Kelly Cornell, Culture Place Director and Dallas Art Fair Director.



In addition to her role as Dallas Art Fair Director, Kelly Cornell will take on the role of Culture Place Director. Dallas Art Fair Director of Exhibitor Relations Brandon Kennedy will assume the position of Content Director, and Dallas Art Fair VIP Relations Sarah Blagden will assume the position of Head of Programming.



PARTICIPATING GALLERIES

12.26 (Dallas)

Bill Arning Exhibitions (Houston)

Conduit Gallery (Dallas)

Cris Worley Fine Arts (Dallas)

David Shelton Gallery (Houston)

Dirty Dark Place (Austin)

Erin Cluley Gallery (Dallas)

Galleri Urbane (Dallas)

Holly Johnson Gallery (Dallas)

Inman Gallery (Houston)

Laura Rathe Fine Art (Dallas/Houston)

Liliana Bloch Gallery (Dallas)

McClain Gallery (Houston)

Moody Gallery (Houston)

Nancy Littlejohn Fine Art (Houston)

Ruiz-Healy Art (San Antonio)

Sean Horton (presents) (Dallas)

Valley House Gallery & Sculpture Garden (Dallas)

William Campbell Contemporary Art (Fort Worth)

