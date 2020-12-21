DALLAS BLACK DANCE THEATRE DBDT: ENCORE! Makes Dallas Landscape its Stage

Dallas Black Dance Theatre's DBDT: Encore! reinvents audience favorites featuring established and emerging choreographers using the Dallas landscape as its stage. The dancers will be filmed dancing in Dallas' East Quarter, Block House, and 2200 Main. Bank of Texas is the presenting sponsor for the two virtual performances scheduled for January 9, 2021, and February 6, 2021.

The Choreographer Experience on January 9th features distinctive works by four choreographers. Theater Jones described Unsettled Thoughts "choreography simply stuns with excellent precision." Richard A. Freeman, Jr., former DBDT company member and current DBDT: Encore! Artistic Assistant, created the work that explores the roles of the heart and mind. Some Moan for Love, by the late Darryl B. Sneed, is a solo that expresses the sentiment of love in hopes of reciprocation, set to Nina Simone singing "Wild is the Wind." COLD, a duet choreographed by DBDT: Encore! member Floyd McLean, Jr., is filled with searing strength and colossal control. Weighted by Shauna Davis is a thought-provoking work that explores pushing past physical boundaries. The virtual performance is Saturday, January 9, 2021, at 7:00 pm CST / 8:00 pm EST.

On February 6th, Reminisce reflects on the Civil Rights Era, paying tribute through the music of Andra Day, Aretha Franklin, and Gladys Knight & The Pips with the empowering words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. This work was a collaborative effort by DBDT: Encore! Artistic Director Nycole Ray, DBDT: Encore! Artistic Assistant Richard A. Freeman, Jr., Encore! dancer Terrell Rogers and the entire Encore! company. The virtual performance is Saturday, February 6, 2021, at 7:00 pm CST / 8:00 pm EST.

For ticket details visit www.DBDT.com.

Photo credit: Sharen Bradford