Chris Pinnella Performs Exlcusive Livestream Event BROADWAY, MY WAY

Article Pixel Jun. 19, 2020  
Join Chris Pinnella, last seen at Lyric Stage as Billy Bigelow in CAROUSEL and Nick Arnstein in FUNNY GIRL, as he debuts 'Broadway, My Way' - streaming live exclusively on Lyric Stage's Facebook page.

The online fundraising concert will feature some of the most iconic musical theater songs ever written including songs by Rodgers & Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim, Cole Porter, George and Ira Gershwin, Lerner & Lowe, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Pasek & Paul, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and many more.

While the concert is presented free of charge, viewers are encouraged to make a 'virtual ticket' donation to the performance via Lyric Stage's Facebook page. Funds raised will go to support both the artist and Lyric Stage.

This concert marks Pinnella's return to performing Broadway material after a break of over a half a decade. Recently, the singer has toured internationally with the platinum-selling Trans-Siberian Orchestra as one of the group's lead vocalists. In addition, he currently tours with American Young Voices, as one of their guest singers, performing alongside 8000+ singing students. His solo career has taken him throughout the United States with his 15-Piece Orchestra.

DETAILS

Chris Pinnella:
Broadway, My Way
A special live stream concert SUNDAY, JUNE 28 @ 7:00 PM
supporting the artist and Lyric Stage

TUNE IN HERE


