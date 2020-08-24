Check Out Holly Reed's ULTIMATE MUSICAL WRITER'S PLANNER

The Ultimate Musical Writer's Planner contains guides for outlining story structure and character development and more.

Holly Reed, CEO of the popular online resource MusicalWriters.com, has just released the new Ultimate Musical Writer's Planner-an all-in-one workbook to help writers brainstorm, develop, plan and calendar their new musical.

Equally useful for playwrights, lyricists, composers and producers, the Ultimate Musical Writer's Planner contains guides for outlining story structure and character development, charts for determining vocal ranges and rhyme patterns, checklists for readings and marketing, goal planning sheets, a 12-month planning calendar, and more.

The Ultimate Musical Writer's Planner provides a road map to guide writers from idea to page to stage. For those starting a first draft, there are multiple character development and story structure worksheets to help work through various ideas. For teams with a more complete script and score, the included checklists and evaluations can help self-diagnose issues early on. For those moving toward a reading, there are itemized checklists to help plan every detail.

"Holly Reed's 'Ultimate Musical Writer's Planner' is an ingenious, powerful tool that musical theatre writers at every level will find indispensable as an inspirational guide toward bringing their grandest theatrical dreams to life." ~ Steve Cuden, Co-Creator of "Jekyll & Hyde, The Musical" and Author of "Beating Broadway: How to Create Stories for Musicals That Get Standing Ovations"

The Ultimate Musical Writer's Planner is available in a digital, downloadable PDF format (122 pages, $19.99) at MusicalWriters.com. The hard copy version (224 pages, $34.99) can be purchased on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other popular booksellers. For wholesale orders or licensing opportunities, contact hollyr@musicalwriters.com.

Holly Reed is the owner of MusicalWriters.com and Reed Creative Group. Her expertise includes strategic entrepreneurship as well as branding, digital, and print design. Holly has a strong stage background as well, both in performance and directing. Holly and her writing partner/husband Kelvin have written and produced several musicals and have a new holiday show in development entitled Come Find Me - A Christmas Musical. Holly is a member of ASCAP and the Dramatists Guild.

For more information, please visit www.MusicalWriters.com or contact Holly Reed at hollyr@musicalwriters.com.

