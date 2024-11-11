Cast and Creative Team Set for LILY EVERGREEN at Outcry Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A Memorial Service for Lily Evergreen is a new immersive theatrical experience from Outcry Theatre, conceived by Becca and Jason Johnson-Spinos, directed by Jason Johnson-Spinos, with choreography and additional direction by Becca Johnson-Spinos. Harper Caroline Lee is assistant director, intimacy director, and Costume Designer. The show is stage managed by Elizabeth Cantrell, with lighting design by Tyler Hester. The show will be devised by the cast and directors.

The show features Ashley Tysor as Lily Evergreen; Rashae Boyd as her fiancée Parker Calloway; Stephanie Oustalet as Eva Evergreen; Trev Turnbow as Art Evergreen; Benjamin McElroy as Eddie Evergreen; Dylan Weand as Royce McCarthy, Lily's ex-lover ; Dahlia Parks as Parker's sister Katherine Calloway; Jessica Lomas as Lily's best friend Andrea; Andy Gonzalez-Bendiksen as photographer Santiago; Will Frederick as Lily's friend Clyde; Shenelle Peart as funeral officiant Violet Dunn; and Ryan Maffei as journalist Flip Ferguson.

In the style of productions like Sleep No More, Outcry Theatre will present a new immersive theatrical experience, A Memorial Service for Lily Evergreen. You are invited to attend the celebration of life for a young woman who died under very mysterious circumstances. At the service, you will meet the honored guests: Lily's family, friends, lovers, and more, all of whom have their own complicated relationships with Lily. The honored guests will wander both inside and outside the Stone Cottage, where the memorial is being held, and if you follow them around, you may discover more about their connection to Lily. The more you learn, the more you will wonder if the killer is in attendance. At the same time, these events are highly spiritual, and there's always a chance that the dead will be watching.

Performances are February 14-17 and 21-23 at 7:30pm, in and around the Stone Cottage at the Addison Theatre Centre.

About Outcry Theatre:

Outcry Theatre strives to draw youth and young adults from Plano and the surrounding areas to the theatre as both audience and participants, integrating the arts into their lives, and encouraging them to become lifelong artists and arts appreciators.

Outcry Theatre utilizes bold artistic vision, highly physical staging, and an energetic and visceral performance style. With rigorous rehearsals, tenacious attention to detail, and unwavering dedication to excellence, Outcry Theatre focuses on developing stellar performances and exceptional storytelling.

Outcry Theatre serves the Plano community and surrounding DFW area through professional productions, readings of new works by local playwrights, and the Outcry Youth Theatre program, educating students ages 5-18.

Outcry Theatre can be found online at www.outcrytheatre.com

