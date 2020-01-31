CORP Theatre Presents MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

Company of Rowlett Performers (CORP Theatre) will present William Shakespeare's beloved comedy Much Ado About Nothing at Plaza Theatre (521 W State St, Garland, Texas) February 13-22, 2020 at 8:00 pm. Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased at the Box Office or online at corptheatre.org. Several women have been cast as male leads.

"Shakespeare has stood the test of time because it's undeniable amazing work but it skews heavily male," states director Donna Covington, "We want to give more women the opportunity to do Shakespeare, so we cast several amazing actresses in male roles."

Much Ado About Nothing

Company of Rowlett Performers

At Plaza Theatre (521 W State St, Garland, Texas)

February 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 22, 2020 at 8pm

Price: $15 for general admission, $10 for students

Claudio falls in love with Hero and their marriage is agreed upon. Beatrice and Benedick despise love and engage in comic banter. The others plot to make them fall in love with each other, by a trick in which Benedick will overhear his friends talking of Beatrice's supposed secret love for him, and vice versa.

The full cast list as follows: Vance Wittle as Leonato, Allison Wainscott as Beatrice, Elizabeth Hopkins as Hero, Tom Jeffcoat as Don Pedro, Kristen Martin as Don John, Dayan Rodriguez as Claudio, Matt Parent as Benedick, Tori Dez as Balthasar/Conrade, Jim Thomas as Antonio/Verges, Edward Houser as Borachio, Kami Kelley as Margaret, Jennifer Frawley as Urusula, Kristan Kelley as Dogberry/Friar Frances, Gabe Drennon as Watchman #1 and Trey Lewis as Watchman #2.





