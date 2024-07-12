CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC Will Join The 2024-25 2024–2025 Broadway At The Buddy Holly Hall Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The American Theatre Guild has announced a new Season Add-On production for the 24–25 BROADWAY AT THE Buddy Holly HALL Series at the Buddy Holly Hall.

CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC, one of the most successful magic shows in history, will join the 24–25 Season alongside the previously announced engagements of MEAN GIRLS, LES MISÉRABLES, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, ANNIE, CHICAGO and THE ADDAMS FAMILY.

Season Memberships for the 24–25 BROADWAY AT THE Buddy Holly HALL Series are available for purchase now at BroadwayAtBuddyHollyHall.com. Tickets to CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC are available exclusively to Season Members now before the single ticket on-sale later this year. For priority offers, updates and news, please join our email list at BroadwayAtBuddyHollyHall.com.

The complete six-show Season Membership package plus the Season Add-On is listed below.

CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC (SEASON ADD-ON)

April 25, 2025

The Buddy Holly Hall

Following a decade touring the world as one of the most successful magic shows in history, the Champions Of Magic team are back with an explosive ALL NEW show featuring thrilling and mind-bending illusions. Catch this incredible show for the whole family at Lubbock's Buddy Holly Hall on April 25, 2025.

Fusing their skills in grand scale magic, a flair for spectacle and undeniable showmanship, this interactive, high-energy show is sure to entertain the entire family. Combining their signature humor with groundbreaking magic, the world's only team of illusionists present a brand-new production unlike anything that has come before.

The show described as “a magic show worthy of our video game & Instagram times” (Paper City Magazine Houston) has been experienced by over 500,000 guests to date and become one of the highest rated magic shows according to Ticketmaster reviews. Now's your chance to see the original, interactive magic that has fans returning to see North America's biggest touring illusion show time and time again.

Don't miss your chance to catch some of the greatest magicians on the planet in Lubbock, with a show that never fails to amaze.

Season Memberships

Only Season Members receive the best seats at locked-in prices, as well as priority access to tickets, premium seating and easy exchanges. New Season Members should order early for the best seats to all Broadway shows.

BroadwayAtBuddyHollyHall.com and The American Theatre Guild are the only official sources for Season Memberships to the 24–25 BROADWAY AT THE Buddy Holly HALL Series. If you purchase Season Memberships through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.

