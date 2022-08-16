CARNIVAL! Comes to Garland Civic Theatre Next Month

Garland Civic Theatre will present the musical Carnival! by Bob Merrill, Michael Stewart, Helen Deutsch & Gower Champion at Granville Arts Center September 9-25, 2022. Acclaimed for its magic, simplicity, and compassion, Carnival! is a bittersweet fairy tale about a naïve French girl infatuated with a troubled puppeteer in a traveling show. Based on the 1953 film Lili, the musical boasts a charming Bob Merrill score, including the hit song "Love Makes the World Go Round."

"The musical Carnival! is very special to me," says Carnival! director Patty Granville. "It was the very first musical I produced for Garland Summer Musicals in 1983 and that production was directed by Buff Shurr, who appeared in the Broadway production as Marco the Magnificent. This production of Carnival! will be very exciting. The voices are magnificent and we also will be featuring professional aerial performers!"

Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2:30 pm. Tickets cost $22 for general admission and can be purchased at the Box Office (972-205-2790) or online at garlandcivic.org. Special ticket pricing for groups and students are available.