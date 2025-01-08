Breakaway Music Festival Debuts In Dallas At Fair Park This Spring

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Breakaway Music Festival presented by CELSIUS has announced the lineup for the debut of Breakaway Dallas featuring headliners Slander, Zedd, Afrojack, GRYFFIN and Louis The Child. In addition to the headliners, 15 national touring acts and 4 local DJs will perform across two nights, kicking off the 2025 season at Fair Park on April 4-5, 2025.

Alongside headliners, Breakaway Dallas will feature performances by Acraze, BUNT., Daniel Allan, Deerock, DJ Mandy, Eliminate, Evan GIIA, Jackie Hollander, Kream, Lavern, Layz, NIIKO X SWAE, Ship Wrek, Troyboi and Zomboy. Bobby Hendrickson of social media famous @DJLoversClub will host. A pillar of Breakaway's culture champions supporting locals, and in doing so, they've invited Dallas Area locals Carlyle, Jakegatewood, Kenzi Sway and Sage to the lineup.

“It's exciting to see such diverse programming make its way to Fair Park,” said Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Adam Bazaldua. “Events like this showcase the intentional efforts Fair Park is making to become a true hub for culture, music, and entertainment. I can't wait to see our community come together to enjoy this amazing experience.”

“We couldn't be more excited to be bringing the Breakaway experience to Dallas in 2025,” says Breakaway Co-Founder Adam Lynn. “Fair Park is an iconic location, historically hosting legends we've worked with like Zedd, Kaskade and Marshmello along with many others. We can't wait to transform it into a massive dance floor for an unforgettable weekend. The energy of the Dallas music scene is electric so expanding into The Lone Star State was an easy decision, and we know the fans are going to bring an incredible vibe.”

In addition to stellar lineups, Breakaway elevates the festival experience with a silent disco featuring local artists and brand activations, by taking its unique, all encompassing music experience to a whole new level.

“We're pleased to host Breakaway Festival at Fair Park for its first appearance in Dallas,” said Stacey Church, General Manager of Fair Park. “This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to activate Fair Park with vibrant new events that bring our community together and showcase this historic venue in exciting ways.”

Earlier this year, Breakaway Music Festival revealed they are bringing its dynamic mix of music, culture, and community to 5 new markets, including Atlanta, Dallas, Huntsville, Philadelphia and Phoenix, totaling 12 festivals. Since it was founded, Breakaway has become the fastest-growing independent music brand, selling hundreds of thousands of tickets annually.

Breakaway Dallas will be the first of 12 Breakaway festivals to accept cryptocurrency as payment. Following Breakaway Dallas, Breakaway will travel to its second new market Phoenix (April 18-19), then to Tampa (April 25-26), Atlanta (May 16-17), Columbus (May 30-31), Minneapolis/Saint Paul (June 6-7), Grand Rapids (August 15-16), Worcester for Breakaway Mass (September 5-6), Philadelphia (September 12-13), Charlotte (September 26-27), Huntsville (October 3-4) and ending with Breakaway NorCal (October 17-18).

Two-day GA, VIP, Ultra VIP and space deck tickets, as well as space deck tables, go on sale Friday, January 10 at www.breakawayfestival.com.

