Billy Porter Brings BLACK MONA LISA TOUR: VOLUME 1 To The AT&T Performing Arts Center This May

Today, GRAMMY, EMMY, and twice Tony Award-winning singer, composer, director, author, actor, and playwright Billy Porter announces the BLACK MONA LISA TOUR: VOLUME 1. Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, March 10 HERE. He will be performing at AT&T Performing Arts Center's Winspear Opera House on May 10, 2023 at 7pm.

For six weeks this spring, Billy will grace stages in 25 U.S. cities, kicking off on April 29 in Seattle, WA at Paramount Theatre, visiting major markets such as New York, NY and Los Angeles, CA as well as his hometown of Pittsburgh, PA, and concluding in Mashantucket, CT at Foxwoods Resort Casino on June 3. These dates will sell out, so get your ticket as soon as possible.

Check out the full confirmed itinerary below.

Canvasing the nation, Billy brings passion and joy to cities across the nation with his first-ever career-spanning pop music concert tour: THE BLACK MONA LISA TOUR: VOLUME 1. Expect a full band, backed by a video installation, fronted by Billy telling his life story through song. This 90-minute powerhouse event will feature his chart-topping hits "Love Is on the Way" and "Love Yourself," a tinge of Broadway, a nod to Pose, and stunning performances of future pop classics from his forthcoming new album, Black Mona Lisa. This is an experience not to be missed.

About BLACK MONA LISA TOUR: VOLUME 1, Billy commented, "It's really the first time that I've been able to fully express myself and who I am through my music. Through my mainstream pop music space. It's like my magnum opus. It's everything to me. You'll really get a glimpse into who I am even deeper with this music."

Billy appeared this morning on the TODAY Show to announce the tour and the release date of his new single "Baby Was A Dancer" arriving March 24 via Republic Records. Pre-save "Baby Was A Dancer" HERE.

Platinum member presale begins Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. CST. Gold and Silver Center Circle Member presale begins Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. CST. Corporate presale beings Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. CST. Public onsale begins Friday, March 9, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. CST. General admission starts at $59.50.

For tickets and more information about The Black Mona Lisa Tour: Volume One visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2229727®id=5&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.attpac.org%2Fon-sale%2F2023%2Fbilly-porter%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.