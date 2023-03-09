Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Billy Porter Brings BLACK MONA LISA TOUR: VOLUME 1 To The AT&T Performing Arts Center This May

He will be performing at AT&T Performing Arts Center's Winspear Opera House on May 10, 2023 at 7pm.

Mar. 09, 2023  
Billy Porter Brings BLACK MONA LISA TOUR: VOLUME 1 To The AT&T Performing Arts Center This May

Today, GRAMMY, EMMY, and twice Tony Award-winning singer, composer, director, author, actor, and playwright Billy Porter announces the BLACK MONA LISA TOUR: VOLUME 1. Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, March 10 HERE. He will be performing at AT&T Performing Arts Center's Winspear Opera House on May 10, 2023 at 7pm.

For six weeks this spring, Billy will grace stages in 25 U.S. cities, kicking off on April 29 in Seattle, WA at Paramount Theatre, visiting major markets such as New York, NY and Los Angeles, CA as well as his hometown of Pittsburgh, PA, and concluding in Mashantucket, CT at Foxwoods Resort Casino on June 3. These dates will sell out, so get your ticket as soon as possible.

Check out the full confirmed itinerary below.

Canvasing the nation, Billy brings passion and joy to cities across the nation with his first-ever career-spanning pop music concert tour: THE BLACK MONA LISA TOUR: VOLUME 1. Expect a full band, backed by a video installation, fronted by Billy telling his life story through song. This 90-minute powerhouse event will feature his chart-topping hits "Love Is on the Way" and "Love Yourself," a tinge of Broadway, a nod to Pose, and stunning performances of future pop classics from his forthcoming new album, Black Mona Lisa. This is an experience not to be missed.

About BLACK MONA LISA TOUR: VOLUME 1, Billy commented, "It's really the first time that I've been able to fully express myself and who I am through my music. Through my mainstream pop music space. It's like my magnum opus. It's everything to me. You'll really get a glimpse into who I am even deeper with this music."

Billy appeared this morning on the TODAY Show to announce the tour and the release date of his new single "Baby Was A Dancer" arriving March 24 via Republic Records. Pre-save "Baby Was A Dancer" HERE.

Platinum member presale begins Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. CST. Gold and Silver Center Circle Member presale begins Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. CST. Corporate presale beings Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. CST. Public onsale begins Friday, March 9, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. CST. General admission starts at $59.50.

For tickets and more information about The Black Mona Lisa Tour: Volume One visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2229727®id=5&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.attpac.org%2Fon-sale%2F2023%2Fbilly-porter%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.




Dallas Opera Announces Semi-Finalists For Biennial Lone Star Vocal Competition Photo
Dallas Opera Announces Semi-Finalists For Biennial Lone Star Vocal Competition
​​​​​​​The Dallas Opera announced 18 semi-finalists for the second annual Biennial Lone Star Vocal Competition presented by The Dallas Opera Guild and co-chaired by Jana and Mac Irwin.
MIND OVER MURDER! at Pegasus Theatre Photo
MIND OVER MURDER! at Pegasus Theatre
Special Offer: PEGASUS THEATRE presents
Broadway Touring Production of DEAR EVAN HANSEN Comes to the Buddy Holly Hall Stage Next M Photo
Broadway Touring Production of DEAR EVAN HANSEN Comes to the Buddy Holly Hall Stage Next Month
The American Theatre Guild will present the record-breaking North American Tour of the Tony Award-Winning Best Musical, DEAR EVAN HANSEN. This production is part of the BROADWAY AT THE BUDDY HOLLY HALL SERIES and will take The Buddy Holly Hall stage April 4–9, 2023.
Grand Prairie Arts Council to Present THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL This Month Photo
Grand Prairie Arts Council to Present THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL This Month
The Grand Prairie Arts Council will present THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, written by Kyle Jarrow, with musical production conceived by Tina Landau, and co-direction by Leslie Navarro and Spencer Bovaird. The show runs March 17 - 26, 2023, at the Uptown Theater.

