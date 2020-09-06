Backdoor Theatre Continues to Rebuild After Suffering Flood

Service Master has finished cleaning out the theatre after three and a half weeks.

The Backdoor Theatre is continuing to be rebuilt after suffering a flood in July, Times Record News reports.

"Repairs are happening slowly but surely," said Carter Wallace, business director at the Backdoor Theatre. They are working with an architect and contractor on rebuilding, but are still waiting to hear from the insurance company before taking the next step.

"We will assess those with the architect and the Board of Directors and decide what direction we want to go in," Wallace said.

Wallace and Jessica Wood have been in the process of planning performances outside in the parking lot.

"We don't have a space for performances right now, so why not use use our parking lot or something similar," Wood said.

"We're also talking about and considering how to get back into doing our improv shows," Wallace said.

