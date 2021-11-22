Artisan Children's Theater Presents RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER JR.!

Artisan Children's Theater proudly presents Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer JR., featuring music & lyrics by Johnny Marks, script sdaptation by Robert Penola, arrangements by Timothy Splain, and orchestrations by William C. White.

Based on the animated television special "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" Adapted from the story by Robert L. May and the song by Johnny Marks. Developed by Character Arts Creations, LLC. Directed by Joshua Maxwell, Music Direction by Cheri Dee Mega, Choreographed by Hayden Beaty, and Stage Managed by Chloe Terry

The holiday classic soars off the screen in this musical adaptation of the beloved television special. Filled with holiday hits like "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" and "A Holly Jolly Christmas," Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Jr. features all of your favorite characters including Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius and, of course, Rudolph.

Because of his shiny nose, Rudolph doesn't feel like he belongs in Christmastown and sets off to find a place that accepts him. Along his journey, he encounters fellow misfits, only to realize that home is where he has belonged the whole time. When a storm threatens to keep Santa's sleigh from taking flight, what makes Rudolph different turns out to be what helps him save Christmas!

Hurst, Texas, November 19, 2021 - Artisan Children's Theater proudly presents RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER JR. at its 150 seat Second Stage facility. The theater is located at 444 East Pipeline Road in Hurst. The show runs November 26 through December 30, 2021. Performances will be Fridays at 5pm, Saturdays at 10am and 12pm (except Christmas Eve and Christmas Day), December 7 and 14 at 10am and 12pm, December 20-23 at 12pm, and December 27-30 at 12pm. Reserved seating tickets are $10.00 for children 12 and under and $15.00 for adults. The box office number is 817-284-1200. More information can be found on the website at ArtisanCT.com.